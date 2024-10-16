Hyundai Honors Hispanic Heritage Month with Community Engagement, Philanthropy, and Cultural Partnerships

"The Hispanic and Latino community is a vibrant and essential part of America's cultural fabric, bringing tremendous cultural and economic impact, particularly in the automotive industry," said José Muñoz, president and COO, Hyundai Motor Company and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "This is a great example of some of the many community programs Hyundai supports. We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace where diverse perspectives and cultures thrive, making us stronger as a company and as a member of our community."

Amigos Unidos Community Work

Hyundai's Amigos Unidos Employee Resource Group (ERG) continued its steadfast efforts to support youth and educational programs in Hispanic communities. As part of this year's initiatives, Hyundai hosted the Seventh Annual Hyundai Career Experience Program, offering first and second-year college students the opportunity to explore automotive careers firsthand at Hyundai's headquarters. Many of the Amigos Unidos ERG members led the workshops at the career experience day in the areas of product planning and development, sales and marketing, public relations and communications, and finance to help propel Hispanic representation in the automotive field.

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

As a long-term partner of the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA), Hyundai and Hyundai's Amigos Unidos donated $10,000 to further advance youth art programming in the community. MOLAA is dedicated to expanding knowledge and appreciation of modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art through its featured collections, ground-breaking exhibitions, and stimulating educational programs for children. Hyundai will also be sponsoring MOLAA's Día de los Muertos community celebration and exhibit. For more information, please visit 2024 MOLAA Day of the Dead Festival.

Philanthropic Commitments

Building on its ongoing support, Hyundai reaffirmed its commitment to AltaMed Foundation's Health Services by donating $50,000 to enhance healthcare access for underserved communities. This marks the third year of Hyundai supporting the institution to improve the quality of life for children and families.

"Supporting organizations that uplift underserved communities, especially those with limited access to healthcare, is a key part of our social responsibility efforts," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility and external relations at Hyundai Motor America. "Our commitment extends beyond business; it's about creating lasting positive change in the communities we serve."

Hyundai donated $50,000 to the TELACU College Success Program to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino first-generation students from underserved communities majoring in the fields of STEM and business.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI)

Hyundai participated in the 2024 Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) Hispanic Heritage Month Events (#CHCIHHM) as a Champion Circle Awards Gala Sponsor. The 47th Annual Awards Gala uplifts the next generation of Latino leaders and celebrates the invaluable contributions of emerging change agents.

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hispanic Bilingual Campaign

As part of its broader year-round Hispanic marketing efforts, Hyundai launched a new creative campaign for the enhanced 2025 Tucson SUV. The campaign is designed to empower Latino consumers across all age and demographic segments to right-size their ride without sacrificing or settling in a sea of underwhelming safe-bet alternatives. Titled "Rightsizing," the campaign is brought to life in both Spanish and English and highlights the Tucson's bold design, innovative technology, connectivity and safety features, that perfectly fit Hispanic lifestyles.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED