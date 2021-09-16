Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces 2021 Grant Award Winners

During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Present 64 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $13 Million

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced the winners of 64 childhood cancer research and programmatic grants totaling $13 million.

The research and programmatic grants, which are focused on improving outcomes for children battling cancer, include 22 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $300,000 each, 22 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $200,000 each, and 20 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each. To view this year's grant award winners, click here.  

"Every September, we reinforce our commitment in the fight against childhood cancer by raising awareness and spreading hope. We spread hope by providing critical funding to the doctors and researchers working tirelessly to find new cures and improve care for children battling cancer," said Scott Stark, chairman of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors, and president of South Point Hyundai. "We congratulate this year's grant award winners and commend them for bringing hope to children battling cancer and their families. We will fight until every child diagnosed with cancer can survive. We win with hope."

Hyundai joined the fight against childhood cancer in 1998. Since then, Hyundai and its dealers have awarded more than $185 million to help end childhood cancer through Hyundai Hope On Wheels. To honor that legacy and in recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels launched its "We win with hope." campaign. View the campaign video here and join the fight to end childhood cancer.

The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grants are competitive research grants that are peer-reviewed by the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee, which is comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from children's hospitals and research institutions nationwide. The grants are open to U.S.-based Children's Oncology Group member institutions. The Hyundai Impact Grants provide funding to children's hospitals for either childhood cancer research projects or programmatic initiatives such as clinical care.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded $185 million in support of more than 1,000 childhood cancer research grants.

Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($300,000)

Institution

City

State

Children's Hospital of Alabama at UAB

Birmingham

AL

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Los Angeles

CA

UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

Los Angeles

CA

Children's Hospital Colorado

Aurora

CO

Yale University

New Haven

CT

Children's National Medical Center and Children's National Research Institute

Washington

DC

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Washington

DC

Augusta University Health

Augusta

GA

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Chicago

IL

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Boston

MA

University of Massachusetts Medical School

Worchester

MA

The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins

Baltimore

MD

University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital

Ann Arbor

MI

University of Minnesota Amplatz Children's Hospital

Minneapolis

MN

St. Louis Children's Hospital

St. Louis

MO

Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Bronx

NY

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research

Manhasset

NY

Joan and Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University

New York

NY

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

New York

NY

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland

OH

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia

PA

UW Health American Family Children's Hospital

Madison

WI



Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($200,000)

Institution

City

State

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Los Angeles

CA

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Palo Alto

CA

UCSF Medical Center

San Francisco

CA

Yale University

New Haven

CT

Children's National Medical Center and Children's National Research Institute

Washington

DC

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Washington

DC

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Chicago

IL

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Boston

MA

The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins

Baltimore

MD

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Grand Rapids

MI

University of Minnesota Amplatz Children's Hospital

Minneapolis

MN

Duke University School of Medicine

Raleigh/Durham

NC

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Lebanon

NH

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Buffalo

NY

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

New York

NY

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati

OH

The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital

Columbus

OH

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia

PA

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh

PA

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dallas

TX

Texas Children's  Hospital

Houston

TX

Primary Children's Hospital

Salt Lake City

UT



Hyundai Impact Grant Nominees ($100,000)

Institution

City

State

Arkansas Children's Hospital

Little Rock

AR

Phoenix Children's Hospital

Phoenix

AZ

University of Arizona

Tucson

AZ

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Hollwood

FL

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Orlando

FL

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

Tampa

FL

The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Atlanta

GA

Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children

Honolulu

HI

St. Luke's Children's Hospital

Boise

ID

UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Chapel Hill

NC

UNM Children's Hospital

Albuquerque

NM

NYU Langone Medical Center

New York

NY

UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

Cleveland

OH

Natalie Warren Bryant Cancer Center at Saint Francis

Tulsa

OK

OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital

Portland

OR

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Memphis

TN

Dell Children's Medical Center

Austin

TX

El Paso Children's Hospital

El Paso

TX

Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children's Cancer and Hematology Clinic

McAllen

TX

UVA Children's Hospital

Charlottesville

VA

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels

