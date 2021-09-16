Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces 2021 Grant Award Winners
During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Present 64 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $13 Million
Sep 16, 2021, 09:30 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced the winners of 64 childhood cancer research and programmatic grants totaling $13 million.
The research and programmatic grants, which are focused on improving outcomes for children battling cancer, include 22 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $300,000 each, 22 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $200,000 each, and 20 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each. To view this year's grant award winners, click here.
"Every September, we reinforce our commitment in the fight against childhood cancer by raising awareness and spreading hope. We spread hope by providing critical funding to the doctors and researchers working tirelessly to find new cures and improve care for children battling cancer," said Scott Stark, chairman of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors, and president of South Point Hyundai. "We congratulate this year's grant award winners and commend them for bringing hope to children battling cancer and their families. We will fight until every child diagnosed with cancer can survive. We win with hope."
Hyundai joined the fight against childhood cancer in 1998. Since then, Hyundai and its dealers have awarded more than $185 million to help end childhood cancer through Hyundai Hope On Wheels. To honor that legacy and in recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels launched its "We win with hope." campaign. View the campaign video here and join the fight to end childhood cancer.
The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grants are competitive research grants that are peer-reviewed by the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee, which is comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from children's hospitals and research institutions nationwide. The grants are open to U.S.-based Children's Oncology Group member institutions. The Hyundai Impact Grants provide funding to children's hospitals for either childhood cancer research projects or programmatic initiatives such as clinical care.
To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.
Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded $185 million in support of more than 1,000 childhood cancer research grants.
|
Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($300,000)
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Children's Hospital of Alabama at UAB
|
Birmingham
|
AL
|
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital Colorado
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
Yale University
|
New Haven
|
CT
|
Children's National Medical Center and Children's National Research Institute
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Augusta University Health
|
Augusta
|
GA
|
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|
Boston
|
MA
|
University of Massachusetts Medical School
|
Worchester
|
MA
|
The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital
|
Ann Arbor
|
MI
|
University of Minnesota Amplatz Children's Hospital
|
Minneapolis
|
MN
|
St. Louis Children's Hospital
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine
|
Bronx
|
NY
|
The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research
|
Manhasset
|
NY
|
Joan and Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University
|
New York
|
NY
|
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|
New York
|
NY
|
Cleveland Clinic
|
Cleveland
|
OH
|
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
UW Health American Family Children's Hospital
|
Madison
|
WI
|
Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($200,000)
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
|
Palo Alto
|
CA
|
UCSF Medical Center
|
San Francisco
|
CA
|
Yale University
|
New Haven
|
CT
|
Children's National Medical Center and Children's National Research Institute
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|
Boston
|
MA
|
The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
|
Grand Rapids
|
MI
|
University of Minnesota Amplatz Children's Hospital
|
Minneapolis
|
MN
|
Duke University School of Medicine
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
NC
|
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|
Lebanon
|
NH
|
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
|
Buffalo
|
NY
|
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|
New York
|
NY
|
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
UT Southwestern Medical Center
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
Texas Children's Hospital
|
Houston
|
TX
|
Primary Children's Hospital
|
Salt Lake City
|
UT
|
Hyundai Impact Grant Nominees ($100,000)
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Arkansas Children's Hospital
|
Little Rock
|
AR
|
Phoenix Children's Hospital
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
University of Arizona
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
|
Hollwood
|
FL
|
Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
|
Tampa
|
FL
|
The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children
|
Honolulu
|
HI
|
St. Luke's Children's Hospital
|
Boise
|
ID
|
UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
|
Chapel Hill
|
NC
|
UNM Children's Hospital
|
Albuquerque
|
NM
|
NYU Langone Medical Center
|
New York
|
NY
|
UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
|
Cleveland
|
OH
|
Natalie Warren Bryant Cancer Center at Saint Francis
|
Tulsa
|
OK
|
OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital
|
Portland
|
OR
|
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|
Memphis
|
TN
|
Dell Children's Medical Center
|
Austin
|
TX
|
El Paso Children's Hospital
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children's Cancer and Hematology Clinic
|
McAllen
|
TX
|
UVA Children's Hospital
|
Charlottesville
|
VA
SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article