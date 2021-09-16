Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces 2021 Grant Award Winners

The research and programmatic grants, which are focused on improving outcomes for children battling cancer, include 22 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $300,000 each, 22 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $200,000 each, and 20 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each. To view this year's grant award winners, click here .

"Every September, we reinforce our commitment in the fight against childhood cancer by raising awareness and spreading hope. We spread hope by providing critical funding to the doctors and researchers working tirelessly to find new cures and improve care for children battling cancer," said Scott Stark, chairman of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors, and president of South Point Hyundai. "We congratulate this year's grant award winners and commend them for bringing hope to children battling cancer and their families. We will fight until every child diagnosed with cancer can survive. We win with hope."

Hyundai joined the fight against childhood cancer in 1998. Since then, Hyundai and its dealers have awarded more than $185 million to help end childhood cancer through Hyundai Hope On Wheels. To honor that legacy and in recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels launched its "We win with hope." campaign. View the campaign video here and join the fight to end childhood cancer.

The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grants are competitive research grants that are peer-reviewed by the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee, which is comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from children's hospitals and research institutions nationwide. The grants are open to U.S.-based Children's Oncology Group member institutions. The Hyundai Impact Grants provide funding to children's hospitals for either childhood cancer research projects or programmatic initiatives such as clinical care.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded $185 million in support of more than 1,000 childhood cancer research grants.

Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($300,000) Institution City State Children's Hospital of Alabama at UAB Birmingham AL Children's Hospital Los Angeles Los Angeles CA UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital Los Angeles CA Children's Hospital Colorado Aurora CO Yale University New Haven CT Children's National Medical Center and Children's National Research Institute Washington DC Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Washington DC Augusta University Health Augusta GA Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Chicago IL Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Boston MA University of Massachusetts Medical School Worchester MA The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Baltimore MD University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Ann Arbor MI University of Minnesota Amplatz Children's Hospital Minneapolis MN St. Louis Children's Hospital St. Louis MO Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine Bronx NY The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research Manhasset NY Joan and Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University New York NY Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York NY Cleveland Clinic Cleveland OH Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA UW Health American Family Children's Hospital Madison WI





Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($200,000) Institution City State Children's Hospital Los Angeles Los Angeles CA Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Palo Alto CA UCSF Medical Center San Francisco CA Yale University New Haven CT Children's National Medical Center and Children's National Research Institute Washington DC Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Washington DC Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Chicago IL Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Boston MA The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Baltimore MD Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Grand Rapids MI University of Minnesota Amplatz Children's Hospital Minneapolis MN Duke University School of Medicine Raleigh/Durham NC Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Lebanon NH Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Buffalo NY Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York NY Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Cincinnati OH The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus OH Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh PA UT Southwestern Medical Center Dallas TX Texas Children's Hospital Houston TX Primary Children's Hospital Salt Lake City UT





Hyundai Impact Grant Nominees ($100,000) Institution City State Arkansas Children's Hospital Little Rock AR Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix AZ University of Arizona Tucson AZ Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Hollwood FL Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Orlando FL St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Tampa FL The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Atlanta GA Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children Honolulu HI St. Luke's Children's Hospital Boise ID UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Chapel Hill NC UNM Children's Hospital Albuquerque NM NYU Langone Medical Center New York NY UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital Cleveland OH Natalie Warren Bryant Cancer Center at Saint Francis Tulsa OK OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital Portland OR St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis TN Dell Children's Medical Center Austin TX El Paso Children's Hospital El Paso TX Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children's Cancer and Hematology Clinic McAllen TX UVA Children's Hospital Charlottesville VA

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels