Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces 2024 Grant Award Winners

Hyundai Motor America

Aug 28, 2024, 11:00 ET

  • Hyundai Hope On Wheels awards 91 research and programmatic grants during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
  • This year's $26 million brings the lifetime donation total to over $250 million

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, proudly announced the 2024 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants. As part of this year's $26 million commitment, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will award 91 grants nationwide to institutions focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children with cancer. This includes 27 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $400,000 each, 14 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $250,000 each, and 50 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador Emmy Cole at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington on August 15, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)
Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, California on August 7, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)
Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington on August 15, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)
"As a parent I can only imagine the challenges families endure when a child is battling cancer," said José Muñoz, president and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "All of us at Hyundai and our dealer partners are mobilizing resources to help end childhood cancer. We're very proud that in the 26 years of Hyundai Hope On Wheels we've helped more than 25,000 children and their families in the U.S. beat cancer. At Hyundai, humanity is at the heart of everything we do."

In 1998, a group of New England Hyundai dealers joined the fight against pediatric cancer and inspired Hyundai Hope On Wheels. What started as a local initiative has grown into a nationwide movement, funding more than 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions. After 26 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has established itself as a corporate social responsibility leader in the automotive industry and one of the largest pediatric cancer charities in the country.

"Hyundai Hope On Wheels continues to be a beacon of hope in the fight against childhood cancer by funding lifesaving research and programs," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "We are honored to award $26 million in new grants this year, surpassing a lifetime giving milestone of a quarter-billion dollars. Congratulations to all the grant award winners and gratitude to everyone who stands with us in this fight to help create a world without childhood cancer."

Grants in three categories have been awarded to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grant are two-year awards competitively selected for innovative research. Applications were reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from institutions across the United States. The Hyundai Impact Grant is a one-year award that provides funding to children's hospitals for childhood cancer research, programmatic support, or direct patient assistance programs.

During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, grants will be officially presented during Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. The Handprint Ceremony is the organization's signature event in which children impacted by cancer, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners place their painted handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure. Hyundai Hope On Wheels will also gather its partners in Washington, D.C. at the end of September to celebrate its 26th anniversary and unveil a vision for the future.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($400,000)




Institution

City

State

Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope

Duarte

CA

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Los Angeles

CA

The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles

Los Angeles

CA

Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego

San Diego

CA

The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco

San Francisco

CA

The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University

Stanford

CA

Children's Research Institute (CNMC)

Washington

DC

Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Center

Washington

DC

University of Florida

Gainesville

FL

Emory University

Atlanta

GA

Augusta University Research Institute, Inc.

Augusta

GA

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Chicago

IL

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Boston

MA

Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General)

Boston

MA

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Baltimore

MD

The Regents of the University of Michigan

Ann Arbor

MI

St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation

St. Louis

MO

Duke University School of Medicine

Raleigh/Durham

NC

HMH Hospitals Corporation

Nutley

NJ

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)

New York

NY

The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine

Hershey

PA

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia

PA

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inc.

Memphis

TN

Children's Health System of Texas

Dallas

TX

Texas Children's Hospital

Houston

TX

Seattle Children's Research Institute

Seattle

WA

University of Wisconsin-Madison (Board of Regents University of Wisconsin System)

Madison

WI



Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($250,000)




Institution

City

State

Phoenix Children's Hospital

Phoenix

AZ

The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco

San Francisco

CA

The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University

Stanford

CA

Children's Hospital Colorado

Aurora

CO

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Chicago

IL

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Boston

MA

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Baltimore

MD

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Bronx

NY

Weill Medical College of Cornell University

New York

NY

The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital

Columbus

OH

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia

PA

University of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh

PA

Texas Children's Hospital

Houston

TX

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Seattle

WA



Hyundai Impact Grant Winners ($100,000)




Institution 

City

State

Alabama Center for Childhood Care

Birmingham

AL

Arkansas Children's Hospital

Little Rock

AR

Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center

Phoenix

AZ

Phoenix Children's Hospital

Phoenix

AZ

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center

Davis

CA

Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope

Duarte

CA

Memorial Care Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

Long Beach

CA

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)

Orange

CA

Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego

San Diego

CA

Children's Hospital Colorado Springs

Aurora

CO

Yale University

New Haven

CT

Children's National Hospital

Washington

DC

Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Center

Washington

DC

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Hollywood

FL

Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Miami

FL

Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Orlando

FL

Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation

Saint Petersburg

FL

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

Tampa

FL

Tampa General Children's Hospital

Tampa

FL

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Atlanta

GA

Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children

Honolulu

HI

Comer Children's Hospital

Chicago

IL

Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent

Indianapolis

IN

Kentucky Children's Hospital

Lexington

KY

Children's Hospital New Orleans

New Orleans

LA

Massachusetts General Hospital

Boston

MA

Baystate Medical Center

Springfield

MA

Maine Medical Center of Maine Health

Portland

ME

Children's Minnesota

Minneapolis

MN

Children's Mercy Kansas City

Kansas City

MO

St. Louis Children's Hospital

St. Louis

MO

UNC Health Foundation

Chapel Hill

NC

Levin's Children's Hospital

Charlotte

NC

Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center

Durham

NC

Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack

NJ

Albany Medical Center

Albany

NY

Montefiore Medical Center

Bronx

NY

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Buffalo

NY

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

New York

NY

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati

OH

Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation

Oklahoma City

OK

Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation (UPMC)

Pittsburgh

PA

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Nashville

TN

El Paso Children's Hospital

El Paso

TX

Vannie E. Cook Children's Hospital

McAllen

TX

UT Health San Antonio - Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute

San Antonio

TX

Primary Children's Hospital

Salt Lake City

UT

Children's Hospital of King's Daughters

Norfolk

VA

Children's Hospital of Richmond

Richmond

VA

Children's Wisconsin - Milwaukee Campus

Milwaukee

WI

Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

