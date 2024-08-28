Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces 2024 Grant Award Winners

Hyundai Hope On Wheels awards 91 research and programmatic grants during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

This year's $26 million brings the lifetime donation total to over $250 million

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, proudly announced the 2024 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants. As part of this year's $26 million commitment, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will award 91 grants nationwide to institutions focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children with cancer. This includes 27 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $400,000 each, 14 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $250,000 each, and 50 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each.

"As a parent I can only imagine the challenges families endure when a child is battling cancer," said José Muñoz, president and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "All of us at Hyundai and our dealer partners are mobilizing resources to help end childhood cancer. We're very proud that in the 26 years of Hyundai Hope On Wheels we've helped more than 25,000 children and their families in the U.S. beat cancer. At Hyundai, humanity is at the heart of everything we do."

In 1998, a group of New England Hyundai dealers joined the fight against pediatric cancer and inspired Hyundai Hope On Wheels. What started as a local initiative has grown into a nationwide movement, funding more than 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions. After 26 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has established itself as a corporate social responsibility leader in the automotive industry and one of the largest pediatric cancer charities in the country.

"Hyundai Hope On Wheels continues to be a beacon of hope in the fight against childhood cancer by funding lifesaving research and programs," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "We are honored to award $26 million in new grants this year, surpassing a lifetime giving milestone of a quarter-billion dollars. Congratulations to all the grant award winners and gratitude to everyone who stands with us in this fight to help create a world without childhood cancer."

Grants in three categories have been awarded to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grant are two-year awards competitively selected for innovative research. Applications were reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from institutions across the United States. The Hyundai Impact Grant is a one-year award that provides funding to children's hospitals for childhood cancer research, programmatic support, or direct patient assistance programs.

During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, grants will be officially presented during Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. The Handprint Ceremony is the organization's signature event in which children impacted by cancer, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners place their painted handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure. Hyundai Hope On Wheels will also gather its partners in Washington, D.C. at the end of September to celebrate its 26th anniversary and unveil a vision for the future.

Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($400,000)









Institution City State Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope Duarte CA Children's Hospital Los Angeles Los Angeles CA The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles Los Angeles CA Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego San Diego CA The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco San Francisco CA The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University Stanford CA Children's Research Institute (CNMC) Washington DC Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Center Washington DC University of Florida Gainesville FL Emory University Atlanta GA Augusta University Research Institute, Inc. Augusta GA Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Chicago IL Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Boston MA Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General) Boston MA Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Baltimore MD The Regents of the University of Michigan Ann Arbor MI St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation St. Louis MO Duke University School of Medicine Raleigh/Durham NC HMH Hospitals Corporation Nutley NJ Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) New York NY The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine Hershey PA Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inc. Memphis TN Children's Health System of Texas Dallas TX Texas Children's Hospital Houston TX Seattle Children's Research Institute Seattle WA University of Wisconsin-Madison (Board of Regents University of Wisconsin System) Madison WI





Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($250,000)









Institution City State Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix AZ The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco San Francisco CA The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University Stanford CA Children's Hospital Colorado Aurora CO Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Chicago IL Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Boston MA Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Baltimore MD Albert Einstein College of Medicine Bronx NY Weill Medical College of Cornell University New York NY The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus OH Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA University of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh PA Texas Children's Hospital Houston TX Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Seattle WA





Hyundai Impact Grant Winners ($100,000)









Institution City State Alabama Center for Childhood Care Birmingham AL Arkansas Children's Hospital Little Rock AR Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center Phoenix AZ Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix AZ UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Davis CA Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope Duarte CA Memorial Care Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Long Beach CA Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) Orange CA Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego San Diego CA Children's Hospital Colorado Springs Aurora CO Yale University New Haven CT Children's National Hospital Washington DC Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Center Washington DC Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Hollywood FL Nicklaus Children's Hospital Miami FL Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Orlando FL Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation Saint Petersburg FL St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Tampa FL Tampa General Children's Hospital Tampa FL Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Atlanta GA Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children Honolulu HI Comer Children's Hospital Chicago IL Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis IN Kentucky Children's Hospital Lexington KY Children's Hospital New Orleans New Orleans LA Massachusetts General Hospital Boston MA Baystate Medical Center Springfield MA Maine Medical Center of Maine Health Portland ME Children's Minnesota Minneapolis MN Children's Mercy Kansas City Kansas City MO St. Louis Children's Hospital St. Louis MO UNC Health Foundation Chapel Hill NC Levin's Children's Hospital Charlotte NC Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center Durham NC Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack NJ Albany Medical Center Albany NY Montefiore Medical Center Bronx NY Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Buffalo NY Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York NY Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Cincinnati OH Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation Oklahoma City OK Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation (UPMC) Pittsburgh PA Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville TN El Paso Children's Hospital El Paso TX Vannie E. Cook Children's Hospital McAllen TX UT Health San Antonio - Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute San Antonio TX Primary Children's Hospital Salt Lake City UT Children's Hospital of King's Daughters Norfolk VA Children's Hospital of Richmond Richmond VA Children's Wisconsin - Milwaukee Campus Milwaukee WI

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

