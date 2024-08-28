Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces 2024 Grant Award Winners

Aug 28, 2024, 11:00 ET
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels awards 91 research and programmatic grants during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- This year's $26 million brings the lifetime donation total to over $250 million
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, proudly announced the 2024 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants. As part of this year's $26 million commitment, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will award 91 grants nationwide to institutions focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children with cancer. This includes 27 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $400,000 each, 14 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $250,000 each, and 50 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each.
"As a parent I can only imagine the challenges families endure when a child is battling cancer," said José Muñoz, president and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "All of us at Hyundai and our dealer partners are mobilizing resources to help end childhood cancer. We're very proud that in the 26 years of Hyundai Hope On Wheels we've helped more than 25,000 children and their families in the U.S. beat cancer. At Hyundai, humanity is at the heart of everything we do."
In 1998, a group of New England Hyundai dealers joined the fight against pediatric cancer and inspired Hyundai Hope On Wheels. What started as a local initiative has grown into a nationwide movement, funding more than 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions. After 26 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has established itself as a corporate social responsibility leader in the automotive industry and one of the largest pediatric cancer charities in the country.
"Hyundai Hope On Wheels continues to be a beacon of hope in the fight against childhood cancer by funding lifesaving research and programs," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "We are honored to award $26 million in new grants this year, surpassing a lifetime giving milestone of a quarter-billion dollars. Congratulations to all the grant award winners and gratitude to everyone who stands with us in this fight to help create a world without childhood cancer."
Grants in three categories have been awarded to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grant are two-year awards competitively selected for innovative research. Applications were reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from institutions across the United States. The Hyundai Impact Grant is a one-year award that provides funding to children's hospitals for childhood cancer research, programmatic support, or direct patient assistance programs.
During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, grants will be officially presented during Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. The Handprint Ceremony is the organization's signature event in which children impacted by cancer, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners place their painted handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure. Hyundai Hope On Wheels will also gather its partners in Washington, D.C. at the end of September to celebrate its 26th anniversary and unveil a vision for the future.
To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.
|
Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($400,000)
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope
|
Duarte
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco
|
San Francisco
|
CA
|
The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University
|
Stanford
|
CA
|
Children's Research Institute (CNMC)
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Center
|
Washington
|
DC
|
University of Florida
|
Gainesville
|
FL
|
Emory University
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Augusta University Research Institute, Inc.
|
Augusta
|
GA
|
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General)
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
The Regents of the University of Michigan
|
Ann Arbor
|
MI
|
St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
Duke University School of Medicine
|
Raleigh/Durham
|
NC
|
HMH Hospitals Corporation
|
Nutley
|
NJ
|
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)
|
New York
|
NY
|
The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine
|
Hershey
|
PA
|
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inc.
|
Memphis
|
TN
|
Children's Health System of Texas
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
Texas Children's Hospital
|
Houston
|
TX
|
Seattle Children's Research Institute
|
Seattle
|
WA
|
University of Wisconsin-Madison (Board of Regents University of Wisconsin System)
|
Madison
|
WI
|
Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($250,000)
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Phoenix Children's Hospital
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco
|
San Francisco
|
CA
|
The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University
|
Stanford
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital Colorado
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
|
Bronx
|
NY
|
Weill Medical College of Cornell University
|
New York
|
NY
|
The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
University of Pittsburgh
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
Texas Children's Hospital
|
Houston
|
TX
|
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
|
Seattle
|
WA
|
Hyundai Impact Grant Winners ($100,000)
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Alabama Center for Childhood Care
|
Birmingham
|
AL
|
Arkansas Children's Hospital
|
Little Rock
|
AR
|
Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Phoenix Children's Hospital
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center
|
Davis
|
CA
|
Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope
|
Duarte
|
CA
|
Memorial Care Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach
|
Long Beach
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)
|
Orange
|
CA
|
Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital Colorado Springs
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
Yale University
|
New Haven
|
CT
|
Children's National Hospital
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Center
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
|
Hollywood
|
FL
|
Nicklaus Children's Hospital
|
Miami
|
FL
|
Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation
|
Saint Petersburg
|
FL
|
St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
|
Tampa
|
FL
|
Tampa General Children's Hospital
|
Tampa
|
FL
|
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children
|
Honolulu
|
HI
|
Comer Children's Hospital
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent
|
Indianapolis
|
IN
|
Kentucky Children's Hospital
|
Lexington
|
KY
|
Children's Hospital New Orleans
|
New Orleans
|
LA
|
Massachusetts General Hospital
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Baystate Medical Center
|
Springfield
|
MA
|
Maine Medical Center of Maine Health
|
Portland
|
ME
|
Children's Minnesota
|
Minneapolis
|
MN
|
Children's Mercy Kansas City
|
Kansas City
|
MO
|
St. Louis Children's Hospital
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
UNC Health Foundation
|
Chapel Hill
|
NC
|
Levin's Children's Hospital
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center
|
Durham
|
NC
|
Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center
|
Hackensack
|
NJ
|
Albany Medical Center
|
Albany
|
NY
|
Montefiore Medical Center
|
Bronx
|
NY
|
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
|
Buffalo
|
NY
|
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|
New York
|
NY
|
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation
|
Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation (UPMC)
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
El Paso Children's Hospital
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
Vannie E. Cook Children's Hospital
|
McAllen
|
TX
|
UT Health San Antonio - Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
Primary Children's Hospital
|
Salt Lake City
|
UT
|
Children's Hospital of King's Daughters
|
Norfolk
|
VA
|
Children's Hospital of Richmond
|
Richmond
|
VA
|
Children's Wisconsin - Milwaukee Campus
|
Milwaukee
|
WI
Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
Share this article