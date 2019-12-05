Hyundai Hope On Wheels Opens Application Window For Its National Youth Ambassador Program

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, the non-profit for Hyundai Motor America, launches a national search to select pediatric cancer survivors for its 2020/ 2021 campaign term. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose goals are to fund research and to increase awareness for pediatric cancer. Interested youth ambassador applicants can visit the Hyundai Hope On Wheels website or social media to learn more about the program and submit an application online at: www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/nyasearch. Additional information and frequently asked questions are also located on the website.

Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has donated over $160 million to pediatric cancer research and through their signature campaigns have brought national attention to pediatric cancer while reminding the world that when it comes to the fight of childhood cancer "every handprint tells a story." A key component of Hyundai Hope On Wheels is the National Youth Ambassador (NYA) program. Every two years, two pediatric cancer survivors are selected to serve as spokespersons for HHOW and to share their transparent stories with other pediatric patients, parents, siblings and the general public all across the nation. Even though only two applicants are selected to serve as National Youth Ambassadors, every single child that applies will be given the title Ambassador of Hope. For eligibility requirements, and details on the application process visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/nyasearch. The National Youth Ambassador application deadline is December 20, 2019.

For more details on Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org.

