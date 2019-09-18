Hyundai Hope On Wheels Returns To Washington, D.C. To Host Its Annual "DC Days" For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501c(3) non-profit organization, announces its annual Hyundai Hope On Wheels DC Days event in the nation's Capital on September 18th, 19th, and 20th. This event is held in conjunction with its Childhood Cancer Awareness Month campaign. During the month, the organization will donate $13.2 million to 52 doctor-researchers to support better treatment options and to improve care for children diagnosed with pediatric cancer. A combined $900,000 in grants will be awarded to 3 DC area children's hospitals: Georgetown, Lombardi Cancer Institute (Washington, D.C.), Children's National Medical Center (Washington, D.C.) and Kimmel Cancer Institute Johns Hopkins (Baltimore, MD).

The DC Days event is designed to bring together numerous stakeholders - elected officials, policy makers, advocates, doctor-researchers and child-families, and to raise awareness of pediatric cancer. While in town, DC Days events will include: 1) local area hospital donation ceremonies; 2) Capitol Hill Reception; 3) National Press Conference; 4) Thought Leader's Luncheon; 5) Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, and 6) Community pop-up handprint ceremony. This year in partnership with the DC metro transit authority, over 43 metro buses will be wrapped and 100 metro stations will include digital message regarding pediatric cancer.

"Hyundai is a company that is committed to the well-being, health and safety of families," says Jose Munoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Hyundai Hope On Wheels initiative is among the proudest activities we do in partnership with our U.S. dealers. Children are our future. They deserve every opportunity to succeed. We are honored to be in Washington, D.C. with elected officials, policy makers and the childhood cancer community to bring even greater attention to the cause."

The Hyundai Hope On Wheels campaign theme for 2019 is Every Handprint Tells A Story. With the sale of every new Hyundai, the company and its dealers make a donation to pediatric cancer research. In the U.S., 15,000 new cases a year of pediatric cancer – 44 per day – are diagnosed. While 80% of kids with cancer can be cured, pediatric cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children in the U.S. The DC Days activities bring together various stakeholders – the many handprints, if you will - to identify new opportunities to improve cure and care for children with cancer.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest funders of pediatric cancer research in the nation. Along with grants announced earlier this year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded over $160 million to pediatric cancer research since 1998. With five (5) different grant categories that range from $100,000 to $2.5 million, grants are awarded exclusively to Children's Oncology Group members through a competitive peer reviewed process. The Scholar Hope Grant and The Young Investigator grants are awarded during the month of September.

"September Childhood Cancer Awareness month is a special time for the Hyundai dealers across America," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer-owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL) and Hyundai of Wesley Chapel (Wesley Chapel, FL). "We joined the fight against pediatric cancer in 1998. We are inspired by the courage of children fighting cancer. For so many of these children, they travel an uncertain journey to recovery with bravery despite the difficulties ahead. And for far too many, the battle with the disease is not won. With Hyundai Hope On Wheels, we are committed for as long as it takes to ensure every child wins his/her fight with this disease."

On September 18th and 19th, ten (10) Hope Vehicles will travel throughout DC to increase awareness for pediatric cancer month. On Friday, September 20th, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, the public is invited to participate in the signature pop-up handprint celebration, to be held in the Woodrow Wilson Complex at the Ronald Reagan Building. These handprints signify the community's support to the issue of childhood cancer awareness. In addition, individuals are also encouraged to show their support during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by wearing a gold ribbon all month long. Every Handprint Tells A Story!

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million toward childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

2019 DC Days Event Schedule

September 18th, 2019

EVENT: DC Area grant donation ceremonies*

TIME: 10 AM – 1 PM

LOCATION:

10AM : Kimmel Cancer Institute Johns Hopkins ( Baltimore, MD ) ( $500,000 Award Total)

: Kimmel Cancer Institute Johns Hopkins ( ) ( Award Total) 10AM : Georgetown , Lombardi Cancer Institute ( Washington, D.C. ), ( $300,000 Award Total)

: , Lombardi Cancer Institute ( ), ( Award Total) 12:30PM : Children's National ( Washington, D.C. ); ( $100,000 Award Total)

DESCRIPTION: DMV area hospitals will receive a combined total of $900,000 in grants to further pediatric cancer research. Official check presentations to recognize grant awardees will take place at each respective hospital. Children cancer fighters at each hospital will commemorate the day by dipping the hands in paint and placing handprints on their doctor's lab coat and the Hyundai Hope Vehicle.

September 19th, 2019

EVENT: National Press Conference*

TIME: 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

LOCATION: Rayburn House Office Building - Room 2237 (45 Independence Ave SW, Washington, D.C. 20515)

DESCRIPTION: Hyundai global executives, local dealers are joined by U.S. dignitaries and elected civic officials to advocate for pediatric cancer research and share new developments in finding better treatments for children.

EVENT: Thought Leaders Luncheon**

TIME: 11:30 AM - 2 PM

PRIVATE LOCATION

DESCRIPTION: Grant award-winning doctors from around the country share details about their novel research programs and developments within the pediatric cancer community as a whole.

EVENT: Hyundai Hope On Wheels Brand Experience & Awards Dinner

TIME: 5:30 PM - 7 PM

PRIVATE LOCATION

DESCRIPTION: Guests will be immersed into an interactive exhibit to experience the behind-the-scenes world of childhood cancer. Engage one-on-one with doctors and cancer survivors to learn their first-hand perspectives and be inspired by their messages of hope.

September 20th, 2019

EVENT: Pop-Up Handprint Celebration*

TIME: 11 AM - 2 PM

LOCATION: Ronald Reagan Building - Woodrow Wilson Complex (1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20004)

DESCRIPTION: The public is invited to show their support by covering the Hyundai Hope Vehicle with paper handprints. The handprints symbolize young cancer fighters, survivors and those we remember. This is a way for the public to get involved in spreading awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

*These events are open to media and the public

** These events are by invitation only. Send media requests for all events to e.johnson@grownowllc.com.

