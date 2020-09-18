Hyundai Hope On Wheels To Host Virtual 'Celebration Of Hope Awards' On Saturday, September 19 At 4 P.M. EDT

The event will be hosted by Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a board-certified family medicine physician and on-air health expert. Special guest appearances to include Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Mario Lopez, Kym Whitley, Trevor Stines, Phillipa Soo, Eddie George, Faithe C. Herman, Jamie Chung, Amanda Salas, and musical performances by Lisa Dawn Miller, Aubrey Peeples and Rachel Platten. We will also be joined by WWE's Stefanie McMahon and WWE superstars Kevin Owens and Sasha Banks.

Celebration of Hope Virtual Online Show When: Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM Eastern / 1:00 PM Pacific Where: This event is free to attend, visit www.HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org, or to join the conversation on Facebook: facebook.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels or Instagram: @HyundaiHopeOnWheels #ENDCHILDHOODCANCER

As part of its efforts during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, HHOW will award 26 new research grants totaling $6.8 million dollars to researchers at children's hospitals nationwide in their relentless pursuit of life-saving treatments. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has donated more than $172 million dollars to pediatric cancer research.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $172 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

