Hyundai Hosts Emergency Responders Extrication Training in Michigan

Hyundai provides crash training extrication to local firefighters in safe environment

Six crashed electric vehicles support onsite emergency training exercises

SUPERIOR TWP., Mich., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai America Technical Center's (HATCI) EHS department hosted an extrication training for local firefighters at the company's Safety Test and Investigations Laboratory (STIL) in Superior Twp., Michigan earlier this week. The training guides emergency responders on the hazards associated with automobile crashes and appropriate protocols to ensure the safety of all involved at an accident site. First responders are presented with operational steps, associated hazards, risk levels, and mitigation controls aligned to NFPA 1006 Standard for Technical Rescue Personnel. Additionally, Hyundai is committed to supporting emergency responders with Emergency Response Guides and hands-on training experiences featuring Hyundai vehicles to diminish on the scene risks to all involved.

Hyundai America Technical Center’s (HATCI) EHS department hosts extrication training for local firefighters at the company’s Safety Test and Investigations Laboratory in Superior Township, Michigan on April 13, 2026.

"Proactive training efforts with emergency response personnel is a valuable experience that improves accident site safety," said Michael Cox, manager, EHS and Security, HATCI. "Not only do we strive to provide peace of mind to our customers with our SmartSense suite of advanced safety and convenience technologies, we also help to educate and provide resources to emergency responders through trainings such as this and Emergency Response Guidebooks specific to Hyundai vehicles. Each crash situation includes numerous variables requiring quick action and assessments. Having the opportunity to practice extrication steps in a safe, test environment furthers the safety of all involved."

Emergency responders put their life at risk at the scene of an accident due to hazardous materials that may be involved, patient placement and extrication, vehicle displacement of dash, glass and/or roof materials and the possibility of vehicle stabilization needs.

"The opportunity to work with Hyundai in a realistic training environment provided Superior Township and Ypsilanti City Fire Departments the first of its kind training on all electric vehicles," said Dan Kimbal, fire marshal, Superior Township Fire Department. "The training provided firefighters with hands‐on experience for the types of vehicles they see on today's roads. We usually do extrication training on old junk cars at a junk yard. Training at Hyundai gave us the ability to improve our extrication techniques providing more safety to the community with new electric vehicles."

Hyundai's Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) opened in September 2024. The STIL is the first of its kind by an OEM in North America that is dedicated to field safety. It serves as a resource for the North American Safety Office (NASO) by identifying emerging issues, replicating field issues and determining effective resolutions for customers as quickly as possible. The site features a vehicle dynamics test area (location for the First Responders extrication training), an EV testing and electronics lab as well as onsite safety testing, including full vehicle impact tests.

"We are pleased to offer our state-of-the art safety investigation facility to our community emergency first responders to help them gain a deeper understanding of the potential hazards at the scene of an accident as well as methods to quickly and safely assist our customers and other road users," said Ben Michajlyszyn, director, STIL, Hyundai Motor North America." Our vision of enhancing vehicle safety and quality through in-house root cause analysis and information gathering, will continue to foster a safety-first culture both internally and externally."

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Motor Group continues its technological support and solidarity for uniformed heroes in Korea through various initiatives including 'A Safer Way Home' video introducing the Unmanned Firefighting Robot, a preemptively deployed robot to high-risk fire scenes that are difficult for firefighters to enter due to risks of collapse, explosion, high temperatures, toxic gas or dense smoke. It remotely identifies and assesses the situations, approaches the fire's source and directly extinguishes the blaze. By tackling dangerous situations in place of people, the robot ultimately protects the lives and safety of firefighters and citizens.

Additionally, the '10M March' campaign showcasing the benefits of 'X-ble MEX' for injured soldiers, and the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Support Bus for firefighters' to rest.

About Charter Township of Superior Township Fire Department

Proudly protects 13,000 people living in an area of thirty-six square miles. It operates out of two stations that protect primarily residential areas. The department is a public department of twelve full-time career firefighters.

The mission of the Superior Township Fire Department is to safely protect lives and property with dedicated personnel who train with modern equipment and techniques in fire suppression, medical emergencies, public service, public education, and inspection.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America