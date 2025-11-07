Hyundai, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, and South Point Hyundai Support Children's Health Initiatives in Central Texas

Hyundai and South Point Hyundai donate $20,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank towards hunger relief programs

Hyundai Hope on Wheels and South Point Hyundai donate $20,000 to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas to strengthen pediatric cancer support

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America, in partnership with Hyundai Hope on Wheels and South Point Hyundai, reaffirmed its commitment to children's health in Austin through two impactful donations. A $20,000 donation to the Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) will help expand hunger relief programs for local families, while a $20,000 donation to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas will strengthen pediatric cancer care and support services.

(left to right) Steve Flood, general manager, national dealer network development, Hyundai Motor America, Jim Hayth, general manager, South Point Hyundai, Mark Jackson, chief development officer, Central Texas Food Bank, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Chris Bochenek, general manager, south central region, Hyundai Motor America in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2025 (Photo/Hyundai) (left to right) Jim Hayth, general manager, South Point Hyundai, John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Kara Simmang, director, development, Dell Children’s Foundation, Chris Bochenek, general manager, south central region, Hyundai Motor America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2025 (Photo/Hyundai)

"Hyundai's vision of progress for humanity is rooted in uplifting those who need it most, with a special focus on children," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "We're honored to join Hyundai Hope on Wheels and South Point Hyundai in supporting child health initiatives in the Austin area, including pediatric cancer care and nutrition programs, both vital services that protect the health and well-being of children."

Hyundai and South Point Hyundai donated to CTFB for its hunger relief programs. CTFB is the leading hunger-relief nonprofit in Central Texas, working to provide immediate and equitable access to nutritious food to over 610,000 food insecure individuals annually. To support Central Texas children, CTFB ensures access to healthy prepared meals year-round through school, after-school, and summer meal programs. This donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which supports programs that improve people's health and quality of life, particularly children.

"Hyundai's continued partnership helps us make tomorrow possible for thousands of Central Texas families by providing the nutrition necessary to thrive," said Sari M. Vatske, president and CEO, Central Texas Food Bank. "Their investment in local programs ensures children and families can gather and share meals together."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels and South Point Hyundai donated to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas for pediatric cancer support. The only children's cancer center in Central Texas, it delivers highly specialized and compassionate care when families need it most. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the leading pediatric cancer charities in the country. In honor of its 27th anniversary this year, it announced a $27 million commitment and lifetime giving of $277 million to medical institutions nationwide, helping fuel research for a cure as well as enhancements in treatment and survivorship.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives.

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision.

