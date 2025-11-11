Hyundai, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, and Temecula Hyundai Support Community Health Initiatives at Grand Re-Opening

Hyundai and Temecula Hyundai donate $15,000 to the Rotary Club of Temecula for hunger relief

Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Temecula Hyundai donate $15,000 to Michelle's Place for pediatric cancer support

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the grand re-opening of Temecula Hyundai, Hyundai, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, and Temecula Hyundai have joined forces to support community health initiatives in Riverside County, California. Hyundai and Temecula Hyundai donated $15,000 to the Rotary Club of Temecula towards its programs that address hunger relief. This donation is part of Hyundai Hope, Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative that strives to foster positive growth and provide essential resources to communities. Additionally, Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Temecula Hyundai donated $15,000 to Michelle's Place for pediatric cancer support.

(left to right) Bob Nouri, owner, Temecula Hyundai, Michael Orange, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America, Brad Cannon, general manager, Temecula Hyundai, Chad Filiault, general manager, western region, Hyundai Motor America, Esther Phahla, president, Rotary Club of Temecula, Rajesh Gupta, senior group manager, western region, Hyundai Motor America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America at Temecula Hyundai in Temecula, Calif. on Nov. 4, 2025 (Photo/Hyundai) (left to right) Paul Imhoff, director, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Bob Nouri, owner, Temecula Hyundai, Chad Filiault, general manager, western region, Hyundai Motor America, Michael Orange, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America, Brad Cannon, general manager, Temecula Hyundai, Kim Gerrish, executive director, Michelle’s Place, Rajesh Gupta, senior group manager, western region, Hyundai Motor America, Michelle Karajelian, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Richard Dickens, sales director, Temecula Hyundai at Temecula Hyundai in Temecula, Calif. on Nov. 4, 2025 (Photo/Hyundai)

"Hyundai is proud to give back to the local community in Temecula alongside Temecula Hyundai," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are committed to supporting health initiatives, with a special focus on addressing hunger and supporting children battling pediatric cancer and their families."

Hyundai and Temecula Hyundai supported the Rotary Club of Temecula for its hunger relief programs. The donation will support the Thanksgiving Baskets program, which delivers food boxes to over 300 families throughout the Temecula Valley. This annual community initiative ensures that hundreds of individuals and families can celebrate the holiday with gratitude and dignity.

"Our Rotary Club of Temecula is deeply grateful for this generous donation," said, Esther Phahla, president, Rotary Club of Temecula. "When you donate to Rotary, you are partnering with People of Action. Rotarians are problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change locally and globally. This is embodied in the principle of Ubuntu, which means 'I am because we are.' This partnership will help us continue our mission of serving the community."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Temecula Hyundai donated to Michelle's Place, a full-service cancer resource center providing no-cost resources to families dealing with cancer, including pediatric cancer. Resources include behavioral health services, a variety of support groups, art programs, wellness classes, and more. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a leading charity in the fight against pediatric cancer, donating funds towards research for a cure as well as programmatic support to assist in the treatment and care of patients. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has donated $277 million towards the cause.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 850 U.S. dealers. In 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will reach a lifetime donation total of $277 million in support of more than 1,400 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

