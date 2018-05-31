Hyundai Improves 2018 Sonata Lineup by Introducing Mid-model Year Enhancements via New “+” Editions

Below are four examples of the significant product and value improvements.

The Sonata SEL+ and Sport+ editions are now equipped with these new comfort and convenience features for a value added saving of more than $500.

Sport mesh grille and front fascia

Dual automatic temperature control

Floor console-mounted rear vents

Qi wireless phone charging

Heated steering wheel

Auto up/down driver window

The price of the Sonata Sport+ with Tech Package is $25,400, and increases the availability of advanced active safety features with all these features:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Keeping Assist

Smart Cruise Control with start/stop

Electronic Parking Brake with auto vehicle hold

The price of the new Sonata Limited with Tech Package is $27,400, which is the same price as the previous Limited model but it comes with all these features for a value added saving of more than $1,000.

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Keeping Assist

Smart Cruise Control with start/stop

Electronic Parking Brake with auto vehicle hold

Sport mesh grille and front fascia

Qi wireless phone charging

Heated steering wheel

The price of the Sonata Limited with Ultimate Package+ is $26,433, which is $600 less than the current Sonata Limited with Ultimate Package but comes with these features for a value added saving of $900.

Sport mesh grille and front fascia

Panoramic sunroof

These are just some of the savings shoppers will see on the window stickers of the new + editions.

2018 Sonata Mid-Model Year Enhancement and Plus Edition Pricing Model Engine MSRP Discount Value

Improvement Sonata SEL+ 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $23,700 $0 +$580 Sonata SEL+ with Tech Package 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $24,300 -$400 +$980 Sonata Sport+ 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $24,800 -$400 +$950 Sonata Sport+ with Tech Package 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $25,400 New New Sonata Limited with Tech 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $27,400 New New Sonata Limited with Ultimate+ 2.4L GDI 4-cyl $29,700 -$600 +$900 Sonata Limited 2.0T+ 2.0L Turbo GDI 4-cyl $31,900 -$550 +$850

Freight charges for the 2018 Sonata are $885

