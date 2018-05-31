Hyundai Improves 2018 Sonata Lineup by Introducing Mid-model Year Enhancements via New “+” Editions

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today is adding more value to the 2018 Sonata lineup by introducing new "+" editions. Sonatas with the mid-model year enhancements are designated with a "+" symbol and add highly desirable features while lowering or maintaining current prices. The mid-model year enhancement increases the availability of Advanced Driver Assist Systems, expands the application of Sport front fascia, mesh grille and interior amenities. A panoramic sunroof also has been added to top-spec models. In addition to the improved content on specific trims, new Tech packages have been added to Sport and Limited trims. The 2018 Sonata "+" editions with mid-model year enhancements and new packages are available now at Hyundai dealerships nationwide.
Below are four examples of the significant product and value improvements.
The Sonata SEL+ and Sport+ editions are now equipped with these new comfort and convenience features for a value added saving of more than $500.
- Sport mesh grille and front fascia
- Dual automatic temperature control
- Floor console-mounted rear vents
- Qi wireless phone charging
- Heated steering wheel
- Auto up/down driver window
The price of the Sonata Sport+ with Tech Package is $25,400, and increases the availability of advanced active safety features with all these features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Smart Cruise Control with start/stop
- Electronic Parking Brake with auto vehicle hold
The price of the new Sonata Limited with Tech Package is $27,400, which is the same price as the previous Limited model but it comes with all these features for a value added saving of more than $1,000.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Smart Cruise Control with start/stop
- Electronic Parking Brake with auto vehicle hold
- Sport mesh grille and front fascia
- Qi wireless phone charging
- Heated steering wheel
The price of the Sonata Limited with Ultimate Package+ is $26,433, which is $600 less than the current Sonata Limited with Ultimate Package but comes with these features for a value added saving of $900.
- Sport mesh grille and front fascia
- Panoramic sunroof
These are just some of the savings shoppers will see on the window stickers of the new + editions.
|
2018 Sonata Mid-Model Year Enhancement and Plus Edition Pricing
|
Model
|
Engine
|
MSRP
|
Discount
|
Value
|
Sonata SEL+
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$23,700
|
$0
|
+$580
|
Sonata SEL+ with Tech Package
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$24,300
|
-$400
|
+$980
|
Sonata Sport+
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$24,800
|
-$400
|
+$950
|
Sonata Sport+ with Tech Package
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$25,400
|
New
|
New
|
Sonata Limited with Tech
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$27,400
|
New
|
New
|
Sonata Limited with Ultimate+
|
2.4L GDI 4-cyl
|
$29,700
|
-$600
|
+$900
|
Sonata Limited 2.0T+
|
2.0L Turbo GDI 4-cyl
|
$31,900
|
-$550
|
+$850
|
Freight charges for the 2018 Sonata are $885
