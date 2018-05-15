Hyundai Introduces All-New 2019 Veloster and Veloster Turbo

"Our new 2019 Veloster represents an even more compelling offering for young and young-at-heart automotive enthusiasts with more expressive design, involving dynamics and cutting-edge infotainment features," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning at Hyundai Motor America. "When combined with Hyundai's outstanding value and efficiency, the new Veloster is sure to attract a progressive new group of enthusiast buyers."

ALL-NEW DESIGN

The Veloster merges the design appeal of a sport coupe with the versatility of an additional passenger side rear door in an asymmetrical two-plus-one configuration for easier rear-seat access. From the front, available LED headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights flank a striking new grille design. Functional air curtains add both a visual design cue and an active aerodynamic function. Hyundai's signature cascade grille shape has morphed into a strong, three-dimensional design that sets the sport coupe apart.

Much of the redesign is derived from enhanced proportions and volume; the new shape clearly conveys focused dynamic performance, even standing still. Its stance is more muscular, with higher-volume fenders and wheel arches for a more planted appearance. The cowl point and A-pillar are further rearward and now connect the hood line and belt line into an integrated, powerful gesture. Available 18-inch alloy wheels aggressively fill the wheelhouse openings. Further, the roofline has been lowered for a unique profile and a distinctive coupe-inspired essence. The fender line is also more coupe-like, and the rear now has a more aggressive integrated diffuser design. Available LED taillights help complete the rear view with a high-tech appearance.

Also available is a full darkened roof treatment for a high-contrast performance appearance. Veloster's dynamic rear design has a distinctive glass hatch and center-fascia chrome exhaust tips, with a single outlet for the 2.0-liter model and dual-outlets for Turbo and R-Spec models.

INTERIOR

The asymmetrical design carries through to the interior, with a driver-focused interior layout and on the Turbo Ultimate, a contrasting color environment that visually separates the driving cockpit. Each trim level has unique colors, materials, and accents, further differentiating each model with varying hues and textures.

In addition to these new colors and textures, the new Veloster also offers generous rear cargo capacity, with 19.9 cubic feet of interior volume behind the 2nd row seat, more than Mini Cooper, Mini Clubman and VW Beetle.

2.0-LITER NU ENGINE

The Veloster 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine uses the Atkinson-cycle for superior efficiency and lower emissions. The 2.0-liter engine delivers a peak output of 147 horsepower at 6,200 rpm (estimated) and maximum torque of 132 lb.-ft. at 4,500 rpm (estimated). The Nu 2.0-liter also features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing, an electronic throttle control, variable induction and innovative anti-friction coatings. The 2.0-liter engine is coupled with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission. Three driver-selectable modes include Normal, Sport, and Smart, according to changing driver preferences.

GAMMA 1.6-LITER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE

The 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected four-cylinder engine produces 201 horsepower at 6,000 rpm (estimated) and 195 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,500-4,500 rpm (estimated). Turbo models generate 201 horsepower on regular fuel, which represents a best-in-class specific output of 125.6 horsepower per liter. Further, there is an over-boost function that raises peak torque output to 202 lb.-ft. under maximum acceleration. Engine tuning maximizes low- and mid-range torque, for optimum acceleration under daily driving conditions.

Veloster Turbo is paired with a standard six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). For R-Spec manual transmission models, a B&M Racing® sport shifter will also be applied (later availability). Both transmissions were developed in-house by Hyundai. The Veloster Turbo seven-speed dual-clutch transmission features steering wheel-mounted paddle-shifters and SHIFTRONIC® transmission gear control. In addition, all Veloster Turbo models feature Active Engine Sound, which enhances intake and exhaust powertrain sound character inside the cabin for a more visceral driving experience, especially during spirited driving. All A/T and DCT models also offer three selectable driving modes, including Normal, Sport and Smart, (Normal and Sport on M/T models), according to driver preferences for engine, transmission and steering feel. The Smart mode varies within the range of settings according to how the vehicle is currently being driven (such as in an economical or a more spirited manner). For Turbo models, driver preference for Active Engine Sound is also available.

TORQUE VECTORING CONTROL

All Veloster models offer Torque Vectoring Control (TVC). This active cornering feature utilizing capabilities from the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and powertrain control systems, allows Veloster to improve dynamic cornering during more enthusiastic driving. TVC uses wheel-speed sensors coupled with ESC algorithms to apply precise braking force to the inside front wheel during spirited cornering. This active braking redirects power to the outside front wheel in the turn, reducing wheelspin for enhanced cornering grip and corner-exit acceleration. Overall, this provides Veloster drivers with an incremental margin of cornering precision during enthusiastic driving.

Further, Veloster Turbo features a quicker-ratio steering rack and a revised steering calibration to match, which gives drivers precise cornering, feedback and control.

DCT TRANSMISSION

Hyundai's EcoShift DCT takes the benefits of a manual transmission, such as low fuel consumption, and blends these with automatic transmission benefits, such as high comfort levels and driving ease. In addition, the DCT enables direct connection for high efficiency and uninterrupted torque transfer during shifts. The DCT also incorporates Hyundai's Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), designed to minimize rolling backwards on steep ascents.

Veloster's compelling combination of performance with efficiency is a formula many industry competitors are seeking to duplicate. Hyundai's development focus on all the factors of efficient performance, such as small-displacement turbocharged engines, dual-clutch transmissions, comprehensive lightweighting, efficient aerodynamics, and reduction of parasitic engine losses through electric-powered ancillaries, have combined to yield simultaneous benefits in performance and efficiency to the consumer.

TURBO MODEL SPORT-TUNED DYNAMICS

Veloster Turbos are fitted with a McPherson strut front suspension, coil springs, gas shock absorbers and a 24-mm diameter front stabilizer bar. The rear suspension is a lightweight independent multi-link design with a 19-mm stabilizer bar to further control body roll. The rear suspension uses gas-pressurized shock absorbers for ride comfort with excellent control. Veloster features electric power steering that adjusts assistance to changing driving conditions while improving fuel economy over a conventional steering system. When equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, available 18-inch alloy wheels are fitted with Michelin® Pilot Sport 4 summer tires.

All Veloster models also use aluminum front steering knuckles for a total of 10.6 lbs. of reduced unsprung mass at the front suspension compared with the previous generation. In addition, the rear suspension carrier is aluminum, resulting in an 8.4 lb. reduction of unsprung mass for the rear suspension compared with the previous generation.

ADVANCED STANDARD SAFETY

2019 Veloster includes standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which uses the car's front-facing camera to detect an imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking autonomously. Three additional systems also utilize the front-view camera to boost safety and convenience: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA) for the available LED headlights, and Driver Attention Warning (DAW). Lane Keep Assist is a standard safety feature for 2019 Veloster.

By sensing road markings, LKA helps to prevent accidental lane departure by helping to steer the vehicle as required. HBA automatically controls the high beam headlights by dimming and illuminating them automatically as needed with approaching traffic, while the Driver Attention Warning system monitors a spectrum of driver-related characteristics to detect driver fatigue or careless driving.

Veloster radar systems also assist with the available Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) to detect approaching vehicles from the rear that may be obscured from view and alert the driver of their presence during lane changes. The Rear Cross-Traffic Collison Warning (RCCW) detects when another vehicle may have entered the car's rearward path, such as when backing out of a parking spot, and provides a driver alert. Veloster Turbo also offers available Smart Cruise Control for additional driver convenience.

All Velosters feature a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines fitted to all models for superior parking visibility. Velosters have an exceptional level of standard safety features for the sporty coupe segment highlighted by a Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) system, which optimally manages ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and the Motor-Driven Power Steering (MDPS).

VSM works to control two effects. The first is when a driver accelerates or brakes on a split-mu surface (slippery on one side, dry pavement on the other) and the vehicle wants to pull in one direction. VSM detects this condition and sends a signal to the MDPS to apply steering assist to counter this force. VSM counters the pull and automatically provides counter-steering. VSM reacts the same way during sudden lane changes or fast cornering.

All Velosters feature six airbags—including dual front, front seat-mounted side-impact, and front and rear side curtain airbags. The Veloster braking package includes four-wheel disc brakes and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) including Brake Assist, which provides maximum braking force when a panic stop is detected, and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), to automatically adjust the braking force to front and rear axles based on vehicle loading conditions.

ADVANCED INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

Veloster offers a full suite of sophisticated technologies paired with user-friendly functionality to keep passengers informed and entertained. The premium infotainment system offers various advanced connectivity features, including standard Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™. Also available are SiriusXM® Radio, HD Radio and next-generation Blue Link® LTE-powered connectivity. The standard seven-inch color LCD display includes AM/FM/MP3 touchscreen audio, auxiliary inputs, and Rear View Monitor. The available floating-design eight-inch touchscreen navigation display includes next-generation Blue Link, traffic flow and incident data via HD radio, and Infinity® premium audio with eight speakers, including a subwoofer and Clari-Fi ™ music-restoration technology.

A Heads-Up Display system is available, projecting a virtual image onto the transparent panel mounted behind the instrument panel and helping the driver to keep his or her eyes on the road. With an 8.0-inch projected-image size and an outstanding 10,000 nits of luminance, the Heads-Up Display ensures both excellent day- and night-time visibility. Information projected includes speed, navigation instructions, cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and audio system information. When in Sport mode, the system projects more driver-focused information including RPM, MPH and transmission gear. Deployed vertically by a simple touch of a button beside the steering wheel, the display disappears into the dashboard when not in use.

Customers expect to be connected to their electronics at all times, so Veloster comes standard with a multifunction seven-inch touchscreen display. Veloster audio/navigation systems also offer:

Available Qi wireless-charging capability

Available eight-inch display audio or audio/navigation system

Available HD Radio® capability

"Eyes Free" Apple Siri® integration for iPhone

Navigation map and music split-screen display function

Navigation map with enhanced junction-view lane guidance

Veloster Turbo features standard Infinity Premium audio with eight speakers, including a subwoofer, passive radiator and external amplifier. A SiriusXM® Satellite Radio interface is integrated into the head unit and features channel logos and data services.

Veloster also offers available smartphone wireless charging. To charge a device, simply place a compatible smartphone on the wireless-charging interface located in the center console storage, recharging without the need for cables. The system indicates when the phone has fully charged, reminds occupants to remove their phone when exiting the vehicle, and detects when a foreign object is in the recharging area that could interfere with charging. The system is fully compliant with WPC's Qi standard for ease of use.

NEXT-GENERATION BLUE LINK® CONNECTED CAR SYSTEM

Veloster offers Blue Link®, including three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, the Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill, and the Blue Link Google Assistant app. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes:

Widgets for easy access to remote features

Ability to send Point-of-Interest data to vehicle navigation system (if so equipped)

Access to Blue Link notification settings

More details on specific Blue Link-equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.

COLOR

Veloster is available in a variety of energetic exterior colors, including: Ultra Black, Chalk White, Sonic Silver, Thunder Gray, Sunset Orange, Racing Red, and Space Gray. Interior environments include cloth (2.0/Turbo R-Spec), cloth/leather combinations (2.0 Premium/Turbo), and all-leather (Turbo Ultimate) models.

PRICING

VELOSTER ENGINE AND TRIM MSRP 2.0 M/T $18,500 2.0 A/T $19,500 2.0 A/T PREMIUM $22,750 TURBO R-SPEC M/T $22,900 TURBO DCT $25,400 TURBO ULTIMATE M/T $26,650 TURBO ULTIMATE DCT $28,150 NOTE: EXCLUDES FREIGHT CHARGE OF $885



HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide, and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

