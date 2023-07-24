Hyundai Introduces Mobile Service Center in Washington, D.C. to Drive Further Installations of Free Anti-theft Software Upgrade

  • July 27-31, 8 a.m.7 p.m. EDT, Parking Lot 8 (Zone 1) and Lot 8A, RFK Stadium, 2400 Independence Ave SE, Washington, D.C. 20003
  • No Appointments Necessary For Customers Of Eligible, Affected Vehicles

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to persistent thefts targeting certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, Hyundai Motor America is collaborating with Mayor Muriel Bowser and acting Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith to provide a mobile service center at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. from July 27-31. The mobile clinic is intended to complement Hyundai's nationwide network of dealerships and drive further installations of Hyundai's free anti-theft software upgrade for customers who continue to be affected by the thefts. Specially trained mobile service technicians will be on-site to install and complete the software upgrade, which should take less than an hour.

"The launch of our first mobile service center is an important next step in the series of comprehensive actions Hyundai has taken to assist customers and communities affected by vehicle thefts," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "Our dealers across the country are currently maximizing the number of anti-theft software installations that can be performed on a daily basis, and this mobile clinic will help further accelerate completion rates. Our goal is to get the software upgrade installed on every one of the affected vehicles."

Eligible Affected Vehicles

  • 2018-2022 Accent
  • 2011-2022 Elantra
  • 2013-2020 Elantra GT
  • 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
  • 2018-2022 Kona
  • 2020-2021 Palisade
  • 2013-2022 Santa Fe
  • 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
  • 2019 Santa Fe XL
  • 2011-2019 Sonata
  • 2011-2022 Tucson
  • 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
  • 2020-2021 Venue

"We are encouraging all eligible DC residents to take advantage of this free software upgrade," said Mayor Bowser. "Earlier this year, we started distributing free wheel locks at our MPD district stations, and installing this anti-theft software is one more way for residents to protect their vehicles. If you own or lease an affected Hyundai, make a plan to come this free clinic between Thursday, July 27 and Monday, July 31."

To maximize completion of the anti-theft software upgrade on as many vehicles as possible, other vehicle services will not be available at the mobile service center. However, Hyundai representatives will assist customers who need additional vehicle services in making an appointment at local Hyundai dealers.

Hyundai remains committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products, all of which are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements. Engine immobilizers are now standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced as of November 2021. For more information, please visit www.HyundaiAntiTheft.com.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

