Hyundai Introduces New 2027 Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Black Ink Edition for Flagship SUV Range

The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Black Ink edition will be available in Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, and Creamy White Pearl exterior colors, each set off by a curated suite of bespoke blacked-out exterior and interior design elements. The Calligraphy Black Ink trim will be available exclusively with Hyundai's powerful yet efficient 2.5-liter turbocharged hybrid powertrain. Sales begin in July, with a starting MSRP of $59,280 for the front-wheel-drive model and $61,280 for all-wheel drive ($1,600 destination fees included).

"Palisade has become a flagship for customers who want family utility without giving up a premium experience. Black Ink sharpens that promise. It adds more edge, more presence, and more distinction to a vehicle that already delivers the comfort, craftsmanship, and everyday ease that buyers value most," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "For our customers, luxury is not about excess. It is about driving something that feels worth the payment every month and every time you walk up to it. Black Ink is that idea at its sharpest."

Calligraphy Black Ink Exterior Design Details

Front View

Black "H" Hyundai logo

Gloss-black upper windshield trim

Black front grille accents

Dark-tinted-chrome lower grille

Gloss-black-tinted chrome on lower cover and molding

Satin-black metal finish front bumper and lower skid cover

Black active air flap

Side View

Gloss-black upper window surround trim

Gloss-black roof rails

Gloss-black D-Pillar trim

Gloss-black alloy wheels

Satin-black metal finish on lower door trim

Rear View

Black "H" Hyundai logo and tailgate badging

Dark chrome and satin-black metal finishes on rear bumper upper trim

Satin-black metal finish on rear bumper and lower skid cover

The Calligraphy Black Ink interior takes silver-finished focal areas on the standard Calligraphy model and bathes them in a premium black finish, including steering wheel accents, window switchgear, door handles, speaker grilles, instrument panel moldings, air vents, HVAC controls and center console bezels, resulting is a dramatic, premium demeanor.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America