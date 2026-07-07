Hyundai Introduces New 2027 Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Black Ink Edition for Flagship SUV Range

Calligraphy Black Ink builds upon the premium content of the popular Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy flagship SUV with an upscale black exterior and interior motif
Available in Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, and Creamy White Pearl exterior finishes matched with a comprehensive Black Ink color and finish scheme
New range-topping trim available at dealers in July, starting at $59,280for front-wheel drive and $61,280 for all-wheel drive ($1,600 destination fees included)
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2027, Hyundai Motor America introduces an upscale new Calligraphy Black Ink edition for its Hyundai Palisade Hybrid flagship SUV range. The new Black Ink trim builds upon the sophistication of the Calligraphy trim with black-finished elements for customers seeking a new, distinctive design aesthetic for the Palisade SUV.
The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Black Ink edition will be available in Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, and Creamy White Pearl exterior colors, each set off by a curated suite of bespoke blacked-out exterior and interior design elements. The Calligraphy Black Ink trim will be available exclusively with Hyundai's powerful yet efficient 2.5-liter turbocharged hybrid powertrain. Sales begin in July, with a starting MSRP of $59,280 for the front-wheel-drive model and $61,280 for all-wheel drive ($1,600 destination fees included).
"Palisade has become a flagship for customers who want family utility without giving up a premium experience. Black Ink sharpens that promise. It adds more edge, more presence, and more distinction to a vehicle that already delivers the comfort, craftsmanship, and everyday ease that buyers value most," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "For our customers, luxury is not about excess. It is about driving something that feels worth the payment every month and every time you walk up to it. Black Ink is that idea at its sharpest."
Calligraphy Black Ink Exterior Design Details
Front View
Black "H" Hyundai logo
Gloss-black upper windshield trim
Black front grille accents
Dark-tinted-chrome lower grille
Gloss-black-tinted chrome on lower cover and molding
Satin-black metal finish front bumper and lower skid cover
Black active air flap
Side View
Gloss-black upper window surround trim
Gloss-black roof rails
Gloss-black D-Pillar trim
Gloss-black alloy wheels
Satin-black metal finish on lower door trim
Rear View
Black "H" Hyundai logo and tailgate badging
Dark chrome and satin-black metal finishes on rear bumper upper trim
Satin-black metal finish on rear bumper and lower skid cover
The Calligraphy Black Ink interior takes silver-finished focal areas on the standard Calligraphy model and bathes them in a premium black finish, including steering wheel accents, window switchgear, door handles, speaker grilles, instrument panel moldings, air vents, HVAC controls and center console bezels, resulting is a dramatic, premium demeanor.
Hyundai Motor America Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.
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