Hyundai Invests in Safety, Education, and Reforestation in Savannah

"Over the past two years, Hyundai has established impactful relationships with local organizations in Savannah whose work aligns with our vision of progress for humanity," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "As we begin to call Georgia home and prepare for the opening of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, we are proud to invest back into the community by supporting safety, education, and reforestation initiatives that support our neighbors in coastal Georgia."

Hyundai established its partnership with Children's Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah in 2022, and since then has donated $75,000 to support the Child Passenger Safety Program and driver education. Children's Hospital of Savannah is the lead agency for Safe Kids Savannah, a local coalition of organizations and individuals whose goal is to prevent injury among children. Hyundai's donation will continue to support the hospital's consumer educational events, including car seat safety checks hosted by certified child passenger safety technicians.

"This donation will allow our Safe Kids program to give car seats to parents who may not otherwise have them for their children," said Heather Newsome, administrator for the Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah. "Keeping children safe and healthy is our goal. Thank you, Hyundai, for helping us in this endeavor."

Hyundai and Georgia Southern University are entering the second year of partnership, with Hyundai donating a total of $30,000 to STEM scholarships for undergraduate students thus far. With Hyundai's commitment to innovation and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America being built nearby, the company seeks to invest in the next generation of leaders in the science, technological, and engineering fields.

Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation is committed to reforestation in the Coastal Bryan County region, with the mission to plant, promote, and protect trees. Hyundai's donation will be used to ensure the organization can continue its significant work in sustaining the environment of Coastal Georgia.

Hyundai also partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire on health-related initiatives. The United Way will use the donation towards their community mental health program, and the Ronald McDonald House will use the donation towards their programming that cares for critically ill children and their families.

Additionally, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and Hyundai Motor America participated in a volunteer day at America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Over 20 employees helped pack 2,940 breakfasts for the summer breakfast program, which feeds children across Coastal Georgia.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities.

