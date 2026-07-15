Track-Ready 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Priced at $59,900, Now More Attainable Than Ever

2026 IONIQ 5 N MSRP starts at $59,900 (excluding $1,600 destination)

$6,300 price drop makes this thrilling all-electric N experience accessible to more enthusiasts

IONIQ 5 N delivers up to 641 horsepower with N Grin Boost engaged

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced a substantially lower starting price for its acclaimed 2026 IONIQ 5 N high-performance SUV. For the 2026 model year, the IONIQ 5 N starts at $59,900, excluding $1,600 destination charge, making all-electric performance attainable to even more enthusiasts. This $6,300 MSRP reduction (compared to last year's model) aligns with Hyundai's broader strategy to increase N leadership by making track-ready performance and technology accessible to more driving enthusiasts.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N photographed in California City, Calif., on July 22, 2025.

"Our 2026 IONIQ 5 N is one of the most critically acclaimed models we've ever offered," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "IONIQ 5 N's exceptional performance, technology, and innovation without compromise is now priced within the reach of even more driving enthusiasts."

2026 IONIQ 5 N Changes and Updates

NACS port replaces CCS, providing access to the Tesla Supercharger network

N Drift Optimizer now features ten selectable stages (previously single mode)

Dual amperage Level 1 / Level 2 combination charger now included

CCS-to-NACS adapters for both Level 2 (AC) and DC fast charging included

Forward Attention Warning (in-cabin camera)

Rear windows auto down/up

New Performance Blue Pearl exterior color

The IONIQ 5 N encapsulates Hyundai N's all-electric performance vision, providing a fresh way for enthusiasts to satisfy their driving passion on both road and track. IONIQ 5 N is the first all-electric Hyundai N model, combining the standard IONIQ 5 model's lauded Electrified Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N motorsport technologies and expertise gained from developing N's 'Rolling Lab' vehicle series. These attributes and learnings have allowed Hyundai to maximize the IONIQ 5 N's performance capabilities and ensure the model meets the N performance pillars of 'Corner Rascal',' Racetrack Capability,' and 'Everyday Sportscar.'

Packing up to 641 horsepower (with N Grin Boost mode engaged), this SUV's driver-selectable N e-Shift technology mimics the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) found in internal-combustion engine (ICE) N models, resulting in even higher engagement. This novel technology simulates gearshifts by controlling motor torque output to deliver a power-shift sensation between gear changes, including synchronized audible cues and torque curves that vary by 'gear.' As a result, IONIQ 5 N provides a more visceral, interactive, and entertaining driving experience that feels closer to an ICE experience than any other EV. N Active Sound+ is paired with N e-Shift to enhance the driving experience by creating a more immersive and exciting sensory experience. This technology not only provides a thrilling soundtrack; it also empowers drivers with an intuitive aural reference point to help them gauge the vehicle's power and speed. This capability is especially valuable for quickly and intuitively gauging cornering velocities when lapping a racetrack. The technology was developed out of thousands of kilometers of vehicle development and testing at Germany's legendary Nürburgring.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America