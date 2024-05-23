Hyundai Invites Hispanic Consumers to See the World in a New Light through the All-New Santa Fe Marketing Campaign

"At Hyundai, we are dedicated to fostering authentic and meaningful relationships with our diverse customer base, embracing inclusivity both culturally and linguistically," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "With our third bilingual campaign, centered around the all-new Santa Fe, we empower Hispanic consumers to create new experiences that feed their craving for excitement and exploration to forge enduring memories. The Santa Fe, with its bold design, advanced technology, seamless connectivity and rugged performance, embodies the resilient and adventurous spirit of Hispanic consumers."

The new Hyundai Santa Fe Hispanic campaign unfolds the narrative of a father returning home from work to find his children longing for excitement. Equipped with UV flashlights and the very capable Santa Fe SUV, the family embarks on a journey to embrace adventure from a fresh perspective. Upon reaching their destination, a sense of exhilaration and exploration envelops the family as they delve into the forest with their UV flashlights, uncovering the vivid hues of nature and a previously unseen realm of wonder. The spot adds additional cultural cues with the newly released single, "Gran Día," from multi-platinum award winning, Latin pop and urban music duo, Mau y Ricky's new album "Hotel Caracas."

"Exploration and a pioneering spirit run deep within Hispanic culture, echoing across generations. With our new Santa Fe campaign, we aim to fortify Hyundai's bond with the Hispanic community by infusing these cherished values and traditions into our creative messaging," said Erik Thomas, director, experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "The campaign authentically captures the essence of this dynamic through the lens of a father and his children embarking on a journey of discovery and quality time together. In doing so, we aim to resonate with Hispanic consumers, presenting our SUV as the epitome of ruggedness and a vehicle for shared adventures."

"The campaign's focus is to bring forth key elements within our Hispanic culture – family, togetherness and the pursuit of new experiences and memories. By highlighting the 2024 Santa Fe's capabilities as well as its innovative technology and design, we give our Hispanic consumer the power to become their family's purveyor of excitement and adventure," said Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications. "We're also very proud of this production and of the visually powerful and very relatable work of Latina director Marilina Perez and with the support of Paraná Films, a diverse-owned company."

The commercial production took place in Miami, Florida, under the direction of FIAP and Addy award-winning Lopez Negrete creative team that includes Fernando Osuna, Alex Garcia and David Padierna. The campaign was brought to life by Marilina Perez, an Argentina-born Latina director offering a broad perspective of people and cultures from her work throughout New York, London, Paris, Los Angeles, and Santiago de Chile. Lopez Negrete and Hyundai's media agency, Canvas, collaborated on media planning and buying.

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as one of the premier Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agencies in the United States. The agency specializes in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising and communications services. The wide array of services includes strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations and promotions.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

