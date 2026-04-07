Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Palisade Recognized by Cars.com with 2026 Best Value New Car Awards

IONIQ 5 SE named Best Value EV and Palisade SE earned Best Value Midsize SUV

Veteran editorial team from leading automotive marketplace names its favorite value vehicles for 2026

Kona SE and Elantra SE named finalists in Best Value New Cars list

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Palisade SE trim models have received the 2026 Best Value New Car award by Cars.com. The IONIQ 5 SE was recognized as the Best Value EV, while the Palisade SE earned the title of Best Value Midsize SUV. These honors emphasize affordable, non-luxury, mass-market vehicles that offer essential features, including automatic transmission, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, brake assist, and lane departure warning. Cars.com based these selections on consumer survey results and editorial judgment.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited is photographed in California City, Calif., on July 22, 2025.

For 2026, Cars.com also recognized Hyundai's Kona SE and Elantra SE as finalists in the Best Value Subcompact SUV and Best Value Compact Car categories. The Best Value New Cars of 2026 by Cars.com list acknowledges exceptional vehicles in quality, innovation, and value as judged by Cars.com's editorial team of car reviewers. The EPA's annual fuel costs are also factored into the rankings for gas-powered vehicles.

"Winning the Best Value EV and Best Value Midsize SUV awards highlights our commitment to offering customers the features they want at competitive prices," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai delivers design, technology, efficiency, and value for buyers in today's market."

The IONIQ 5 SE continues to lead its segment, distinguished by its innovative design, strong performance, rapid charging capabilities, and practical usability. Buyers may select either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive configurations, with real-world functionality enhanced by ultra-fast DC charging, reliable driving range, and a technologically advanced cabin environment. Furthermore, the IONIQ 5 includes seven standard SmartSense safety features: blind-spot collision warning, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, forward collision assist with pedestrian detection, rear occupant alert (door logic), intelligent speed limit assist and high beam assist. The SmartSense suite also offers optional safety and convenience technologies that assist drivers in anticipating road conditions and provide alerts to support the safety of both drivers and passengers.

The Palisade SE three-row SUV delivers bold design, a premium cabin, and significantly improved capabilities including a newly available hybrid powertrain. The interior design and roomy dimensions invite serenity and a sense of occasion. Eight passenger seating is standard for family adventures. The BlueLink® Connected Car System, over-the-air software updates and WIFI hotspot come standard on the SE trim as well as a suite of SmartSense safety features. It's not just Palisade's additional space, longer driving range and rugged ability that impresses; its infotainment, convenience, and advanced safety-system upgrades mean that this new model is more capable in every dimension.

"Hyundai's presence on Cars.com's 2026 Best Value New Cars list, including the Palisade SE and all-electric IONIQ 5 SE, highlights the brand's commitment to delivering real-world affordability across different segments," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "Hyundai's vehicles stand out from a crowded market with strong features, competitive pricing and attractive fuel efficiency options – demonstrating shoppers don't have to compromise to get a well-rounded, high-value vehicle."

About Cars.com Inc.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is a trusted audience-powered and data-driven technology platform that simplifies buying and selling cars. The flagship Cars.com marketplace connects millions of consumers to dealerships across the U.S., powering the car buying experience with artificial intelligence ("AI") shopping tools and comprehensive vehicle reviews and content. Our interconnected ecosystem of products enables dealers and OEMs to sell more cars by efficiently leveraging our marketplace, dealer websites, trade and appraisal tools, and proprietary in-market media solutions. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America