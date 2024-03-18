Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Tucson Recognized as 2024 Best Cars for Families by U.S. News & World Report

2024 Hyundai Tucson wins Best Compact SUV for Families for the third consecutive year

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Best Electric Vehicle for Families

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has been recognized with two vehicles in the 2024 Best Cars for Families awards by U.S. News & World Report. The 2024 Hyundai Tucson was named Best Compact SUV and the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 won Best Electric Vehicle for Families.

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson won Best Compact SUV for Families for the third consecutive year, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Best Electric Vehicle for Families due to its exceptional safety ratings and spacious cabin.

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in Irvine, Calif., on July 5, 2023.

"We are honored to have the 2024 Hyundai Tucson and the IONIQ 5 recognized by U.S. News & World Report," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we are dedicated to delivering thoughtfully crafted vehicles that families can comfortably rely on to provide the best driving experience for their journey. Being awarded with 'Best Compact SUV for Families' and 'Best Electric Vehicle for Families' is a testament to our commitment to ensuring a safe and dynamic ride in our vehicles."

The vehicles were selected as winners in their respective segments after editors carefully evaluated 90 vehicles. Each awarded vehicle reflects the best combination of safety, reliability, space, convenience, and connectivity in the market.

"The 2024 Hyundai Tucson and IONIQ 5 offer great blends of features, comfortable cabin space and value, plus exceptional warranty coverage that will keep them on the road for years of family adventures," said John Vincent, senior editor and correspondent, U.S. News & World Report.

In their evaluations, the U.S. News & World Report editorial team looked at each vehicle's overall rating, evaluating elements like safety data, predicted reliability ratings, passenger and cargo space and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. The award methodology also considered the availability of technology features such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and hands-free cargo doors.

U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching cars , finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance . U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America