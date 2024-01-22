Limited production vehicle on sale now starting at $59,400

Vehicle will be featured in an IONIQ 5 Platinum Road Trip Social Series starring Josh Peck and John Stamos launching Jan. 23

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is now available for sale at select Hyundai dealerships starting at $59,400. First revealed as a concept car at the 2023 New York Auto Show, marks the first time ever that Hyundai vehicle designers have created a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering. The vehicle production will be extremely limited with only 1,000 units available.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition Now Available at Select Dealerships

In celebration of the Disney100 sponsorship and special limited IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition, Hyundai and Disney are rolling out the Platinum Road Trip Social Series starring actors and members of the Disney Family Josh Peck and John Stamos on Jan. 23. In the series developed by Disney Partnership Marketing, John and Josh will take a road trip in the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition vehicle and visit a variety of locations that serve as historic milestones in the history of The Walt Disney Company.

"We are honored to have joined Disney in the celebration of its 100th anniversary," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "From all-new ads featuring iconic Disney movie scenes to the introduction of a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering, together our brands illustrated there can be magic in every journey. We look forward to further collaboration with the beloved Disney brand through our shared commitment to inspiring joy and innovation."

Platinum Road Trip Social Series

The social series will feature four 2–4-minute episodes on the Disney YouTube channel, with new episodes being released throughout the week starting Jan. 23.

The series will also be supported by 30-second advertisements on Disney+ and Hulu, plus additional social content across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook such as photos, behind the scenes content, running vehicle footage and more.

Throughout the trip, John and Josh will discuss Disney history and offer viewers an exclusive, closer look at the limited-edition, first-of-its-kind car, while they tour historic Disney locations including:

The Walt Disney Company Studio Lot

Tam O'Shanter restaurant

Griffith Park

Palm Springs Air Museum

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition

Pricing:

2024 Model Year Hyundai IONIQ 5 Trim Engine Drivetrain MSRP Disney100 Platinum Edition 320 HP Dual Electric Motors AWD $59,400

Delivery charge for the 2024 model year IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is $1,375.

Exclusive Features:

Gravity Gold Matte exterior color

Disney100-exclusive 20-inch Alloy Wheels

Disney100 Platinum Edition badges on the front fenders

Black "H" badges on the hood and liftgate

Exclusive terra brown and mud gray two-tone interior color

Disney100 logo debossed on front seat headrests and center console armrest cover

Disney100 logo on the floormats

Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strip

Disney-themed intro on the interior screen upon turning the car on which features iconic Disney music, the Disney100 logo and pixie dust

About Hyundai's Disney100 Activation

Hyundai is the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for Disney100, a celebration of the timeless stories and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century.

In addition to the creation of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition, and the most recent road trip series, this long-time collaboration included multiple touchpoints throughout 2023, including:

A 60-second spot for the IONIQ 5 and Tucson that aired during the 95th Academy Awards, which also featured the classic Disney signature theme song, "When You Wish Upon A Star," iconic journey-focused Disney film moments and human-focused Hyundai customer moments

A reveal of The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition at the New York Auto Show and on Good Morning America

A sponsorship of the "Dancing with the Stars" Disney100 Night, which included the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition in the opening scene and rehearsal footage

An exclusive event for D23 members sponsored by Hyundai

Plus, a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign that extended across advertising and experiential to include all new content, advertising, merchandising and more.

"Disney's collaboration with Hyundai celebrated and surrounded our company's 100th anniversary year with meaningful, 360-degree moments designed to surprise and delight consumers across key tentpoles and touch points," said Andrew Messina, SVP of Sales, Disney Advertising. "Hyundai and Disney were inspired to think outside of the box to create a unique, unexpected and multifaceted campaign that spotlighted our shared approach to innovation."

About Disney100

The Walt Disney Company marked its 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, 2023, and celebrated the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that is Disney over the last century. Disney100 is also a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for 100 years. Disney100 offered exciting opportunities for fans and families of all ages around the world to relive their most beloved Disney memories and to delight in new heartwarming stories and experiences tied to this momentous milestone.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

