Hyundai IONIQ 5 N to Compete for Electric Production SUV/Crossover Record at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

"We are returning to the mountain stronger than we have left it, with a class-leading electric SUV in the form of IONIQ 5 N," said Till Wartenberg, head of N Brand and Motorsport. "Hyundai has a history of proving new technologies and products at Pikes Peak going all the way back to 1992 and the IONIQ 5 N brings that concept to high performance electric cars. The production spec IONIQ 5 N will demonstrate what customers can expect from their vehicles."

The drivers of the IONIQ 5 N vehicles going for the Electric Production SUV/Crossover record are Paul Dallenbach and Ron Zaras. Dallenbach is an eleven-time PPIHC winner and set an overall record in 1993. Zaras is a PPIHC rookie and the newest team member. Zaras, a media personality and former Hoonigan executive, was recently chosen to showcase the story of a motorsport enthusiast preparing for this massive challenge of competing at Pikes Peak.

"As a lifelong fan of rallying, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has been a bucket list event to take part in from the first time I watched the film 'Climb Dance' on a 56k Internet connection," said Zaras. "So, competing here for my first time ever in the IONIQ 5 N - with the support of the excellent teams at Hyundai - is an incredible honor. I'm thrilled to share my journey from young spectator to first time competitor along the way; challenging as that path may be."

In addition, Hyundai will debut a modified specification IONIQ 5 N to compete at PPIHC prior to the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring on May 30. Two of these additional IONIQ 5 N models will be driven by Dani Sordo and Robin Shute. Shute is a four-time overall winner and King of the Mountain title holder at Pikes Peak. Sordo is a Spanish World Rally Championship driver for Hyundai Motorsport.

Hyundai chose to pursue the PPIHC Electric Production SUV/Crossover record with a IONIQ 5 N because it embodies the racetrack capability of every N performance vehicle. IONIQ 5 N has been tested in extreme temperatures and locations and developed and tuned specifically at the Nürburgring Nordschleife for enhanced racetrack capability. It is supported by technologies such as structural enhancements, World Rally Championship-inspired integrated drive axles, increased thermal management, N-tuned brakes, and an industry leading brake regenerative force of 0.6G.

Due to the rigorous test process for the standard IONIQ 5 N, only minor updates were made to comply with the rules from a safety perspective. The driver's seat was replaced with a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat. The seat belts are Sabelt six-point HANS compatible. The rear seats were removed, and a roll cage and fire suppression system were installed.

In every other way, the IONIQ 5 N being prepared for Pikes Peak is a standard IONIQ 5 N. In the future, the red paint will be swapped with a new eye-catching Hyundai N livery.

Specifications IONIQ 5 N Motor output Front 166 kW / 223 HP Rear 282 kW / 378 HP Total output 448 kW / 601 HP N Grin Boost

output 478 kW / 641 HP (Front: 175 kW, 235 HP / Rear: 303 kW, 406 HP) Battery Capacity 84 kWh Charging Charge Speed 238kW (when connected to a DCFC 350 kW charger) Charge time 10% to 80% in 18 minutes Dimension Length 185.6 in. Width 76.4 in. Height 62.4 in. Wheelbase 118.1 in. Tires Yokohama Advan V107 275/35R21 Braking system Front 4-piston (15.75 in) Rear 1-piston (14.2 in.) Regenerative

braking Deceleration 0.6 g (0.2 g during ABS activation) 0 – 60 mph Approx. 3.25 sec. (w/ N Launch Control and Grin Boost

function utilized) Top speed 162 mph (electronically limited)

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second oldest race in America. The invitation-only event, often referred to as The Race to the Clouds is held annually near the end of June on Pikes Peak – America's Mountain, near Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA. The famous 12.42-mile (20 km) course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet (1,440 m), and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level. The PPIHC's six race divisions feature a wide variety of vehicles - from production-based Time Attack challengers to purpose-built Open Wheel racers and state-of-the-art Unlimited vehicles. The current race record was set in 2018 by Romain Dumas and Volkswagen in the all-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak – 07:57.148.

