Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Wins Road & Track 2024 Performance EV of the Year Award

"It's so rewarding that our segment-defining IONIQ 5 N has won Road & Track's prestigious 2024 Performance EV of the Year accolade" said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "With industry-shaping new features like N e-Shift and N Grin Boost transforming EV driving engagement like never before, we are thrilled to be acknowledged by Road & Track with this important honor."

Road & Track clocked the IONIQ 5 N at 3.0 seconds from 0-60 mph, while it orbited the challenging New York Safety Track circuit in 1:37.8. Contenders were also evaluated on a network of challenging roads over four days in New York state's scenic Delaware River Valley.

R&T's annual Performance EV of the Year test evaluates all-new and substantially updated vehicles. Eligible models must feature true battery-electric powertrains, must be available in the U.S. by the end of 2024, and must be explicitly positioned with driving enjoyment as a fundamental goal. The only criterion for editors' judging is driver engagement.

"This is it!" exulted R&T editor-in-chief Daniel Pund about the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N. "This is the type of electric vehicle we were hoping for when Road & Track started Performance Electric Vehicle of the Year. All of these cars are fast, and many are stupid fast, but this is the most fun by far."

The IONIQ 5 N is Hyundai's first electrified model to wear an N badge. The vehicle has been received with universal acclaim by automotive media and driving enthusiasts since its launch earlier this year, setting a new industry benchmark for engaging, all-electric high performance. The IONIQ 5 N is offered in a single, fully equipped trim that delivers innovative performance along with unmatched driver engagement and configurability, all paired with a full complement of convenience, driver-assistance, and safety features. Capable of delivering scintillating, sustained racetrack performance without sacrificing day-to-day livability, IONIQ 5 N represents N brand's electrification vision and a fresh opportunity for enthusiasts to satisfy their driving passion on both road and track.

State-of-the-art technology delivers shift feeling and engaging fun in an Everyday Sportscar

Fulfilling the N brand pillar of Everyday Sportscar, IONIQ 5 N delivers an engaging shift feeling and exhilarating driving through its novel integrated N e-Shift and N Active Sound+ functions. N e-Shift provides unprecedented control over power delivery, replicating the natural, familiar gear-change sensation of a dual-clutch paddle-shift transmission. N Active Sound+ works to underpin this sensation with manually selectable powertrain soundtracks, including the driver's choice of an ICE-like engine and exhaust soundtrack or more futuristic sounds for a uniquely immersive enthusiast experience. Together, these features greatly enhance the joy of driving by viscerally and audibly simulating the attributes of a high-performance ICE vehicle.

N e-Shift simulates the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) found in N's internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. This technology replicates gearshifts by precisely controlling motor torque output to simulate the power-shift feeling between gear changes, painstakingly matched to synchronized audible cues. There's even a synthetic redline. As a result, IONIQ 5 N delivers a more entertaining and interactive driving experience that feels far closer to a high-performance ICE model than any other EV.

N Active Sound+ is paired with N e-Shift to enhance the driving experience by creating a more visceral and exciting sensory experience. This driver-selectable technology leverages a 10-speaker system (eight internal, two external) to offer three distinct powertrain soundtracks. The 'Ignition' theme simulates the sound of an exciting internal-combustion four-cylinder engine. 'Evolution' provides a signature high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e Rolling Lab prototype, featuring variable volume that is synchronized with lateral g-forces while cornering. The 'Supersonic' theme is a unique aural concept inspired by twin-engine fighter jets. The objective of N Active Sound+ isn't just added sonic excitement; this technology provides the driver with an acoustic reference point to help gauge the power utilized and available during cornering. This capability was borne from thousands of kilometers of development and testing at Germany's legendary Nürburgring racetrack.

Footnotes

1 - Always use extreme caution when using the N Grin Boost feature. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle at all times. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

