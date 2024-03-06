Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named Among List of 2024 PARENTS Best Family Cars Awards

IONIQ 5 named Best Electric 5 Passenger SUV for Families by PARENTS

IONIQ 5's spacious backseat and family-minded features highlighted

With its long rangei and ultra-fast 800-volt/350kWii charging capability, IONIQ 5 seamlessly aligns with today's modern family life

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PARENTS has named the Hyundai IONIQ 5 as the Best Electric 5 Passenger SUV for Families in their 2024 Best Family Cars Awards. This recognition highlights the IONIQ 5's flexible interior, outstanding rear-seat roominess, fast-charging capability, and unique optional Vehicle-to-Loadiii (V2L) adapter. Renowned for its trustworthiness among families, PARENTS engaged a distinguished panel of experts including automotive journalists, influencers, and industry analysts. The group conducted a thorough evaluation of over 140 cars and SUVs across 22 categories to determine the list of the Best Family Cars for 2024.

"We're extremely proud that the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been recognized as PARENTS' Best Electric 5 Passenger SUV for Families this year," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai is dedicated to building the best family-friendly vehicles, offering models that not only prioritize safety and efficiency but also ease-of-use, all while elevating the driving experience. It's part of our company's core vision, Progress for Humanity."

The diverse panel of judges, including parents and automotive experts, brought rich expertise to the evaluation process. Their insights into family needs, market trends, safety features, and hands-on experiences ensured a thorough and informed selection process. Their evaluations included a focus on a variety of key features, including flexible seating, rear seat USB ports, and advanced climate control systems, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of each vehicle's suitability for modern families. They also paid special attention to how easily vehicles accommodate children's car seats, including the number of LATCH systems and installation convenience.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i EPA-estimated 303 mile driving range for 2024 IONIQ 5 SE/SEL/Limited RWD; 260 mile driving range for IONIQ 5 SE/SEL/Limited AWD; and 220 mile driving range for IONIQ 5 SE RWD (Standard Range). All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

ii Approximately 18 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

iii Available exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging requires separate purchase of an exterior V2L accessory. V2L two-way charging will deplete battery and become inoperable once battery discharge limit reaches 20%. Not all electrical appliances will operate properly when using this feature. Only use appliances that require under 16 amps. Additional limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for more details.

