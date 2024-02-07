Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named Best Electric Vehicle of 2024 by Cars.com

  • Second-consecutive category win for IONIQ 5
  • Awards recognize quality, innovation and value

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 51 electric SUV was named Best Electric Vehicle of 2024 by Cars.com for a second year in a row, surpassing all 2024 EVs tested by Cars.com's editorial team of expert car reviewers. The IONIQ 5 continues to outpace rivals with its fast-charging ability, vast interior space, eye-catching design and advanced technology.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on July 5, 2023.
"Being awarded Best Electric Vehicle by Cars.com for a second year in a row is further recognition of IONIQ 5's enduring excellence," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "This accomplishment both reflects and further inspires our company's commitment to electrification. We're particularly proud that the IONIQ 5's long list of virtues continues to make it the leader in a very competitive and rapidly changing EV environment."

"This is the second year in a row the Hyundai IONIQ 5 won our Best Electric Vehicle — and rightfully so," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "Its speedy charging, abundant yet easy-to-use tech and avant-garde styling makes it a well-balanced ride for those looking to purchase an EV."

All models that are new or fully redesigned for the 2024 model year and previously awarded are eligible for Cars.com's Best of 2024 awards. Award criteria includes quality, innovation, and value. 

ABOUT CARS
Cars.com is the No. 1 most-recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. Cars.com is the flagship offering from Cars Commerce, an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

1 The 2024 IONIQ 5 is available in limited quantities and at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.

