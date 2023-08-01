Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named Favorite All-Wheel Drive Vehicle by New England Motor Press Association

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

01 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning, all-electric IONIQ 5 has been named favorite all-wheel drive vehicle by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) in the organization's Winter Test evaluations. The award was announced at its recent Award ceremony event in Boston. The IONIQ 5 is the sixth Winter Award recipient for the Hyundai brand. Over 50 vehicles were evaluated at the drive program by NEMPA members.

Continue Reading
The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Irvine, CA., on March 22, 2023.
The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Irvine, CA., on March 22, 2023.
The New England Motor Press Association is a united guild of working journalists in six states and a committed partner to every major automaker.
The New England Motor Press Association is a united guild of working journalists in six states and a committed partner to every major automaker.

"The IONIQ 5 offers EV customers a sense of comfort and convenience in all types of weather conditions," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "We appreciate the recognition by NEMPA in helping educate consumers on the benefits of EV ownership even in wintery conditions."

NEMPA members evaluated numerous vehicles during the winter months to determine those which surpassed others in content, interior and exterior design and capability, in some of the toughest driving conditions and one of the most densely populated regions in America. Vehicles selected for the Winter Vehicle Awards offer a combination of winter-specific features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable, and competent all-weather driving. The organizations' collective experience with winter driving and commitment to testing dozens of new vehicles each year, in extreme weather conditions are unmatched.

"The IONIQ 5 is a statement piece for Hyundai and a practical choice for New England drivers, who are increasingly buying this EV for its style, space, and all-wheel drive performance," said NEMPA President, Clifford Atiyeh. "The standard heat pump further improves range in the cold, which is an absolute necessity in New England."

About the New England Motor Press Association
The New England Motor Press Association is a united guild of working journalists in six states and a committed partner to every major automaker. NEMPA members, who live among the most densely populated and diverse markets in the country, deliver trusted content to millions of car shoppers in New England and nationally on the internet, radio, television, newspapers, and magazines. For nearly 35 years, NEMPA has played an integral role in the automotive industry with access to vetted, ever-expanding media outlets, exclusive events, and awards that reflect the group's rigorous vehicle testing and constant recognition of the people making it all possible. For more information, please visit www.nempa.org.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Also from this source

Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking Retail July 2023 Sales

Hyundai Introduces Mobile Service Center in Washington, D.C. to Drive Further Installations of Free Anti-theft Software Upgrade

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.