Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins The Car Connection's Best Electric Car To Buy for a Second Consecutive Year

  • The Car Connection's Editors Consider Everything From Performance and Efficiency to Styling and Utility
  • Award Category Includes All Types of EVs, From SUVs to Sedans and Light Trucks

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been awarded The Car Connection's Best Electric Car To Buy for a second consecutive year. The Car Connection's team of experts rate vehicles on a 10-point scale evaluating them across a variety of categories, including styling, performance, comfort and utility, safety, technology, and efficiency. These awards stem from the publication's year-long evaluation and testing of new or redesigned models based on what is most important for car shoppers.

The IONIQ 5 is photographed in Franklin, Tenn., on Jul. 5, 2023.
"We're honored that the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has earned The Car Connection's Best Electric Car To Buy Award for a second consecutive year," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "This remarkable achievement firmly emphasizes the IONIQ 5's unparalleled excellence and innovation, including its confidence-inspiring range and impressive charging speed. The fact that IONIQ 5 is a repeat winner despite so many new EVs entering the market this year demonstrates just how advanced and well-rounded a vehicle it is."

"The IONIQ 5 wins our Best Electric Car To Buy 2024 award for its all-around talent. It's a fast-charging, great-looking, spacious crossover with excellent driving range," said The Car Connection editorial director Martin Padgett. "The IONIQ 5 has remained at the top of our overall ratings, our crossover ratings, and our electric-car ratings—despite a wave of great new vehicles in each category. That's a testament to its fundamental goodness. All the IONIQ 5's tech goodness—fast-charging, great interfaces, long driving range—comes with its fantastic retro '80s style. It's a great-looking vehicle that just so happens to be (an EV) / (electric car)."

The Car Connection's Best Electric Car To Buy category is a particularly prestigious and hard-to-win award because the category is so broad: the publication's editors consider all electric vehicles, including SUVs like the IONIQ 5, as well as sedans, hatchbacks, and even pickup trucks.

About The Car Connection

The Car Connection is part of the Internet Brands Automotive Group, one of the largest collections of automotive properties on the Internet, including pioneering online car-buying platform CarsDirect and a collection of more than 130 online auto enthusiast communities. Collectively, the Internet Brands Automotive Group reaches more than 23 million unique visitors each month.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

