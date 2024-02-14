Hyundai IONIQ 6 Crowned 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year

IONIQ 6 triumphed with 81 percent reader support in CleanTechnica survey, outshining a diverse field of mass-market and luxury EV rivals

IONIQ 6 features ultra-fast 800-volt/350kW charging capability with an EPA-estimated range of up to 361 miles

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6i has been named the 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year, solidifying its position as a leader in today's EV landscape. This award, given out by the clean-energy website's editorial team with direct voting input from its readership recognizes the IONIQ 6's outstanding performance, innovative features, and strong sales.

The IONIQ 6 is photographed in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 28, 2022.

"The IONIQ 6 capturing the hearts of voters to win the 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year Award is truly gratifying," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our aim with the IONIQ 6 was to craft an EV that not only delivers superior driving dynamics, but also a worry-free ownership experience with ultra-fast charging, long range, and a comfortable cabin. This CleanTechnica Car of the Year accolade serves as further validation for our tireless efforts and our drive to deliver Progress For Humanity."

"Hyundai has been a leader in the electric vehicle transition for several years. I can confidently say that among automakers, Hyundai stands out for its praised EV designs, efficiency, and development," said Zachary Shahan, editor in chief, CEO, CleanTechnica. "The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is a beauty, hyper-efficient, and more spacious than it appears on the outside. It's a one of handful of electric cars I can wholeheartedly recommend to anyone on the market for a new vehicle."

CleanTechnica presented two awards this year, one for the U.S. market and one for Europe. The CleanTechnica Car of the Year winners for 2023 were determined through a comprehensive process involving both the organization's editorial team and its readership community. U.S. finalists were determined by the CleanTechnica editorial team and presented to their audience in an article along with a survey poll urging readers to choose the winning vehicle. CleanTechnica's guiding criteria to its readership was to select the vehicle that "…will have the largest net positive impact on the world." Other finalists included the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Nissan Ariya, and Toyota BZ4X.

The voting process was open to CleanTechnica's entire readership, providing an inclusive and engaging opportunity for clean-transportation enthusiasts to participate. The winner was ultimately chosen based on the collective input of the community, reflecting the diverse perspectives within the audience. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 emerged as the clear winner, securing an impressive 81 percent of the vote.

With its sleek design and remarkable efficiency, the IONIQ 6 captured the hearts of CleanTechnica voters, also garnering praise for its spacious interior. Featuring an impressive EPA-estimated range of up to 361 milesii, the IONIQ 6 stands out as one of the few EVs equipped with 800-volt//350kW ultra-fast charging capabilities. This cutting-edge technology allows the vehicle to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in as little as18 minutes using a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger,iii offering a swift and convenient charging experience for users on the go.

CleanTechnica, Inc.

CleanTechnica has been a pioneer in clean energy journalism since 2008, serving as the primary global platform for comprehensive insights into electric vehicles, solar energy, wind energy, and sustainability. As a leading cleantech-focused website, dedicated to delivering accurate and timely information to a diverse audience through their dedicated team of experts and contributors. CleanTechnica covers a wide spectrum of topics, from renewable energy advancements and electric vehicle technologies to energy storage solutions and climate change initiatives.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i 2024 IONIQ 6 is available at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.⁠

ii EPA-estimated 361-mile driving range for 2023 IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD; EPA-estimated 316-mile driving range for IONIQ 6 SE AWD. All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

iii Approximately 18 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

