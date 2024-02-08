Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for Best Electric Vehicle

  • MotorWeek Driver's Choice Awards announced at the Chicago Auto Show

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 61 sedan has today been named MotorWeek Drivers' Choice for Best Electric Vehicle. In addition to driving impressions, the MotorWeek new vehicle evaluations consider reliability and value as well as consumer trends. The IONIQ 6 continues to stand out among rival EVs for its sleek design, quick charging capabilities, spaciousness, and advanced, intuitive technology.

Hyundai 2024 IONIQ 6 is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on July 5, 2023.
"The Driver's Choice award recognition for 2024 Best Electric Vehicle from MotorWeek is further proof that the IONIQ 6 is a home run in the competitive EV marketplace," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Awards like this help not only reaffirm all of the great work our teams does, they also help raise awareness among car shoppers considering EV ownership."

"Hyundai has been a true leader in the EV movement, and delivers their latest with some old-school flair, the IONIQ 6 sedan, a MotorWeek Best EV of the Year. It features much the same basic powertrain as their fantastic IONIQ 5 SUV. But the IONIQ 6 is wrapped in very dynamic yet familiar 4-door sedan packaging that makes it even more appealing to us," said John Davis, host and creator of MotorWeek.

For the last 43 years, MotorWeek has paused halfway through their television season to examine the state of the automotive business, and to judge the year's best new cars, SUVs and trucks. Driving, researching, and performing instrumented testing of over 150 new vehicles every year is a benchmark of which MotorWeek is proud. From this intensive process, a list of the best vehicles in each class is prepared and the DCA winners are determined. The goal is to produce a list of winners that align with the perspectives of automotive experts and consumers alike, with recommendations that can be used as a practical guide for new-vehicle shopping.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

1 The 2024 IONIQ 6 is available in limited quantities and at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.

