Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named a 2024 EV Pulse Editor's Choice

IONIQ 6 Features Ultra-Fast 800-Volt/350kW Charging Capability

Battery Charges From 10 to 80 Percent in as Little as 18 Minutes i

EPA-Estimated Range of Up to 361 milesii

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 6iii electric sedan has been named a 2024 EV Pulse Editor's Choice. This award, given by EV Pulse, celebrates an electric vehicle (EV) that combines leading performance, quality, and features into a compelling, balanced package. As a leading voice in the automotive industry, EV Pulse rigorously evaluates and selects vehicles that represent the best in class for these awards. Press releases and specifications for the 2024 IONIQ 6 can be found here.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on July 5, 2023.

"The Hyundai IONIQ 6 delivers on everything we expect from a modern Hyundai," said Chad Kirchner, vice president of content, EV Pulse. "The E-GMP architecture allows for lightning quick recharge times, and the 361 miles of available range crushes most of the competition, regardless of price. When you factor back in price, it is hard to argue the winning formula of sleek sedan design, advanced technology, and the value we've come to expect from Hyundai."

"Receiving such an accolade in this competitive market is a true testament to the hard work of our teams," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The IONIQ 6 has led the way for Hyundai, earning numerous industry recognitions. We are proud to see that the vehicle's performance and dedicated E-GMP platform has been so critically acclaimed. IONIQ 6 represents a compelling blend of innovative design, vast range, confident driving dynamics, ample cabin space, and rapid charging."

The EV Pulse Editor's Choice award highlights the pinnacle of electric vehicle innovation and performance. Established in 2020, EV Pulse is committed to delivering in-depth and accessible information, driving the latest vehicles, and researching new technologies to keep its audience at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i Approximately 18 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

ii EPA-estimated 361-mile driving range for 2024 IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD; EPA-estimated 316-mile driving range for IONIQ 6 SE AWD. All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

iii 2024 IONIQ 6 is available at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.⁠

