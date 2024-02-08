Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named Favorite Plug-In Vehicle by Midwest Automotive Media Association

  • Award category includes battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles
  • Consensus pick of around 240 automotive media
  • IONIQ 6 features ultra-fast 800-volt/350kW charging capability

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning, all-electric IONIQ 61 sedan was today named Favorite Plug-In Vehicle by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA). The IONIQ 6 stood out to the nonprofit organization's automotive media membership for its eye-catching design, intuitive connectivity, ultra-fast charging capabilities and spacious interior. Over 100 new vehicles were evaluated over the course of the past year at various drive programs by MAMA members.

The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 is photographed in Irvine, CA., on July 5, 2023.
The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 is photographed in Irvine, CA., on July 5, 2023.

"The IONIQ 6 continues to set the bar in today's hyper-competitive EV landscape," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "This recognition by MAMA members is particularly meaningful to Hyundai, as it's the consensus pick of around 240 automotive reviewers who represent hundreds of media outlets."

"It's important to note that the IONIQ 6 battled a long list of other EVs and plug-in hybrids (both powertrains are eligible for MAMA's Favorite Plug-In Vehicle category award), and after analyzing all the votes, the IONIQ 6 came out way ahead of the rest of the pack," said Robert Duffer, MAMA president. "As MAMA's Favorite Plug-In, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 never stood still at the drive event and impressed media with its technology and design."

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association
Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) comprises about 240 automotive journalists and industry professionals from approximately 25 states and the District of Columbia. Though based in the Chicago area, MAMA welcomes members from all over. The organization's purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, current issues and new products in the auto industry.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

1 The 2024 IONIQ 6 is available in limited quantities and at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

News Releases in Similar Topics

