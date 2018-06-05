Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid and Plug-in Sweep Automotive Science Group Honors in Full-Size Class

"In just the second year of the platform, Hyundai's IONIQ sets an impressive standard for value and performance, sweeping the full-size car class to win all accolades in a hyper-competitive 2018 segment," said Colby Self, managing director of ASG. "With the Hybrid model claiming the lowest cost of ownership and the Plug-in claiming the smallest carbon footprint in its class, the IONIQ is breaking barriers in fuel economy and value."

ASG's all-around performance analysis is a comprehensive data-driven assessment, analyzing economic, environmental and social performance indicators across a vehicle's life-cycle, and in relative comparison to all 485 large cars across all classes assessed in ASG's 2018 study.

"We are proud to receive not just one but four awards from ASG which highlights Hyundai's commitment to excellence in all aspects of performance and the overall customer experience," said Brandon Ramirez, senior group manager, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "As we continue to push the boundaries of bold, eco-friendly technologies, Hyundai is committed to making cars that excite customers and deliver the best in quality and value."

The Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid both feature a six-speed EcoShift® dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which boasts best-in-class transfer efficiency through the use of low-friction bearings and low-viscosity transmission oil, and is able to achieve a unique mix of driving performance and fuel efficiency for a spirited and fun-to-drive character. This is an important differentiator from the majority of other Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid cars, enhancing the car's fuel efficiency and dynamic driving characteristics.

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

