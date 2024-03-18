Hyundai debuted parade float crafted to showcase Savannah's iconic landmarks

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America employees walked alongside float

Fully-electric IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 participated in the parade

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) joined the 200th Anniversary of the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Savannah, Georgia on the morning of Saturday, March 16. As a new member in the Savannah community, Hyundai celebrated this significant St. Patrick's Day milestone.

Hyundai Joined the 200th Anniversary Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration Hyundai Joined the 200th Anniversary Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration Hyundai Joined the 200th Anniversary Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration

As a tribute to Savannah's rich heritage, Hyundai debuted a 20-foot parade float adorned with iconic landmarks that define the city's unique charm. From Savannah City Hall to Live Oak Avenue, the float showcased the essence of Savannah's natural beauty and architectural marvels. In addition, the float featured the new HMGMA water tower, which was designed by Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) students. HMGMA employees walked alongside the float, helping to bring energy and excitement to the streets of Savannah. Following behind was a wrapped Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, designed to highlight the spirit of St. Patrick's Day.

"As new members of the Savannah community, we were honored to take part in such a historic celebration," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "The Saint Patrick's Day Parade holds immense cultural significance, and we were thrilled to be a part of its 200th anniversary. This was a great opportunity to connect with the community and showcase our commitment to being an integral part of Savannah's traditions."

"HMGMA's participation in the Savannah parade was not only our inaugural participation, but a demonstration of our commitment to becoming a cornerstone employer in this area," said Oscar Kwon, CEO of HMGMA. "Our Meta Pros' enthusiasm was contagious as they walked alongside the float containing iconic Savannah landmarks, including our new water tower, a symbol of HMGMA's EV future here. Our participation marks the beginning of a lasting partnership with the area that we now proudly call home."

The public observance of Saint Patrick's Day in Savannah traces its roots back to the year 1824. It has attained many special distinctions, such as, One of the Top 10 Special Events in the Southeast United States, The Best St. Patrick's Day Parade in the United States, and The Largest Annual Single Day Celebration in the Southeastern United States.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is Hyundai Motor Group's first dedicated Electric Vehicle mass-production plant and is located in Bryan County, GA. The new plant will boast a highly connected, automated, and flexible manufacturing system, which organically connects all elements of the EV ecosystem to realize customer value. The Georgia facility will become an intelligent manufacturing plant. All processes of production—order collection, procurement, logistics and production—will be optimized utilizing AI and data. The innovative manufacturing system will also help create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America