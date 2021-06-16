Hyundai Joins Forces with Marvel Studios in Campaign for the All-New 2022 Tucson

"The Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated audiences and it's an incredible opportunity to utilize their characters and storylines with custom creative for the all-new Tucson," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "This promotional partnership elevates our biggest launch campaign ever which showcases how we questioned every detail and assumption when developing the 2022 Tucson—resulting in our most innovative and technologically advanced vehicle to date."

"We were dedicated to creating custom content calibrated to the precise needs of Hyundai," said Mindy Hamilton, senior vice president of partnership marketing at The Walt Disney Company. "We scripted, produced and managed creative for all three spots—a point of differentiation in the marketplace. The result is a sophisticated, compelling creative campaign that we're incredibly proud of and believe will resonate with Marvel fans."

Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie and Tom Hiddleston star in their own series-specific vignettes. The creative will appear in a 60-second cross-Disney spot, a 30-second Marvel compilation and unique 15-second and 6-second ads running across linear TV, streaming, digital and social. The campaign's storytelling connects seamlessly to the narratives of the characters' Disney+ series.

The campaign features Sam Wilson appearing for the first time as Captain America since the conclusion of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Wanda Maximoff returning to the classic TV sitcom-inspired world of WandaVision. Fans will also get a glimpse of what happened to Loki after the events of Avengers: Endgame and before he embarks on the mysterious journey featured in the new Disney+ series Loki that launched on June 9. Later this summer, Hyundai and Marvel Studios will release additional creative inspired by What If…?, Marvel Studios' first animated series.

The Marvel Partnerships team collaborated closely with Hyundai's media agency, Canvas Worldwide, and advertising agency, INNOCEAN USA, who developed the original "Question Everything" platform.

The campaign shatters paradigms with a level of creative that has never been done on any type of streaming service and extends Hyundai's collaboration with Disney Advertising Sales and the Company's iconic brands. The overall campaign leverages talent and IP across Disney's portfolio, to introduce the all-new 2022 Tucson to consumers in an unforgettable way. Building off the platform concepted by INNOCEAN USA—Hyundai, Canvas Worldwide, Marvel Studios Partnerships and Disney CreativeWorks joined forces for an unprecedented cross-company collaboration, to develop custom content in support of this groundbreaking campaign.

