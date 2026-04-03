Nationwide youth camps bring world-class soccer training to communities in Atlanta, Miami, New Jersey and Los Angeles

Camps capture the heart of Hyundai's "Next Starts Now" campaign, celebrating the future, today, and inspiring the next generation of players and fans in the U.S.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai, an official partner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, is bringing its global commitment to soccer directly to local communities across the United States. Beginning in April, Hyundai Motor America will host a series of youth soccer camps in Atlanta, Miami, New Jersey and Los Angeles, joined by iconic soccer legends Mia Hamm and Tim Howard. The camps will deliver an unforgettable, hands-on experience, combining world-class soccer training, confidence-building activities and immersive Hyundai brand activations that bring the company's "Next Starts Now" campaign to life.

Hyundai Kicks Off FIFA World Cup™ “Next Starts Now” with Youth Camps Joined by Legends Mia Hamm and Tim Howard

"At Hyundai we don't wait for the future, we bring it to life today," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "By partnering with legends like Mia Hamm and Tim Howard for our youth camps across the U.S., we're creating meaningful experiences for young players while investing in the athletes and leaders who will shape the sport for decades to come. This is how Hyundai supports our communities and the NEXT generation."

The Hyundai youth soccer camps are a tangible expression of the brand's "Next Starts Now" campaign, transforming Hyundai's global FIFA World Cup™ partnership into meaningful, local impact. Just as the next generation of soccer stars isn't waiting for tomorrow, Hyundai continues to boldly shape the future today.

"Soccer taught me that greatness isn't about waiting for your moment but about seizing it," said Mia Hamm, two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion. "That's exactly what these young athletes are doing. Hyundai understands that the future is built through opportunity, confidence, and belief. These camps are about more than drills, they're about inspiring the NEXT generation of leaders on and off the field."

"My career has been defined by passion, determination and believing in what's possible," said Tim Howard, legendary goalkeeper and former U.S. Men's National Team captain. "Every time I step on the field with young players, I see that same fire. Hyundai's commitment to these communities goes beyond sponsorship, it's a real investment in the future of the game, and I'm proud to be part of it."

Each camp will feature morning and afternoon sessions designed to develop soccer fundamentals while building confidence, teamwork and leadership in young players of all skill levels, ages 6-12. In addition to world-class coaching, parents and guardians of camp participants will have the opportunity to explore the latest Hyundai vehicles through a ride-and-drive experience and have a chance to win 2026 FIFA World Cup™ tickets.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to ending childhood cancer, will invite local childhood cancer survivors to each camp, reinforcing continued effort in the fight against pediatric cancer. Hyundai Hope on Wheels recently announced a major philanthropic milestone, surpassing $303 million in lifetime giving to support childhood cancer research since its founding in 1998.

Camp Dates, Locations, and Details:

Atlanta | Saturday, April 4, 2026

Location: Mud Creek Sports Complex

Player: Tim Howard

Miami | Saturday, April 18, 2026

Location: Baptist Health Community Field

Player: Mia Hamm

New Jersey | Saturday, May 9, 2026

Location: Capelli Sports Complex

Player: Tim Howard

Los Angeles | Saturday, May 30, 2026

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park – Field #5

Player: Mia Hamm

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America