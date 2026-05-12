Hyundai Motor Brings Spirit of FIFA World Cup 2026™ to Driver's Seats with New Display Theme

"As a long-term partner of the FIFA World Cup™, we continue to explore new ways for our customers to experience the passion of the tournament through their mobility journeys. The World Cup has long served as a global stage that showcases the future of football while inspiring the next generation with dreams and possibilities. The new display theme brings that vision to life, reflecting our Next Starts Now campaign by enabling customers to experience both the future of football to be unveiled at the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ and Hyundai's vision for future mobility." – Sungwon Jee, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor Company

What Is the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Display Theme?

The new display theme transforms the vehicle's digital cluster and infotainment screen with dynamic World Cup-inspired designs. It features the iconic presence of Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot, Atlas, and the quadruped robot, Spot, appearing when turning the vehicle on and off as well as on select navigation screens.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Display Theme brings the electrifying energy of football into vehicles, allowing drivers to fully immerse themselves in World Cup moments through personalized in-vehicle experiences. Through this exclusive collaboration, Hyundai Motor presents the expanding possibilities for software-defined vehicles.

How Can Customers Download the Theme?

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Display Theme is available as a free download until October 19, 2026.

How to Download: Customers can download the theme from the Bluelink Store via the myHyundai application.

Eligible Vehicles: The theme is available for select models, including the all-new NEXO, IONIQ 9, PALISADE, TUCSON, SANTA FE and IONIQ 51.

Detailed information on the design, specific model applicability and download instructions can be found in the Bluelink Store.

How Does This Connect to Hyundai Motor's World Cup Campaign?

The display theme is a key component of the 'Next Starts Now' campaign, which is inspired by Hyundai Motor's core brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity.' The brand aims to amplify the excitement of the World Cup through the vehicle display, the most frequently accessed in-vehicle channel, innovating its brand storytelling approach.

The campaign reflects the company's commitment to advancing innovation in both mobility and robotics, delivering a powerful message about the beginning of a new future in the lead-up to the World Cup.

In collaboration with Boston Dynamics, Hyundai Motor also plans to enhance the fan experience by bringing robotics to the upcoming World Cup. The Atlas and Spot robots will be deployed at select venues to enhance match operations, fan engagement, and safety and efficiency throughout the tournament, set to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.



1 Applicable models and availability may vary by country. Visit the Bluelink Store through the MyHyundai application to confirm availability.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America