Hyundai Kona Electric Named 2024 Vincentric Best Value™ in America

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

06 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

  • Awards employ advanced statistical analysis to determine total ownership cost
  • Factors include price, maintenance costs, depreciation and fuel efficiency
  • 2024 Hyundai Venue also recognized for lowest total cost of ownership in its class

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's all-new 2024 Kona Electric has today been named the Vincentric Best Value in America™ winner in the Subcompact SUV segment. Vincentric Best Value awards are determined using a statistical analysis model that incorporates the current market price and total cost of ownership of all 2024 model year vehicles. As part of the awards determination process, Vincentric also identified the 2024 Hyundai Venue as having the lowest total cost of ownership in the Subcompact SUV class.  

Continue Reading
Hyundai 2024 Kona EV is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on April 5, 2023.
Hyundai 2024 Kona EV is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on April 5, 2023.

"The all-new Kona Electric is larger and more refined than its predecessor, incorporating advanced features like battery preconditioning, Digital Key 2 Touch and available Vehicle-to-Load bidirectional charging capability," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "As economic uncertainty continues to be a factor in today's marketplace, we recognize the importance of providing attainable vehicles that go beyond merely meeting customers' needs to deliver surprise-and-delight ownership experiences."

"The Hyundai Kona Electric had a strong performance in the 2024 Vincentric Best Value in America Awards," said David Wurster, president, Vincentric. "It finished with the lowest maintenance and operating costs in its class, as well as the lowest fuel cost of all Subcompact SUVs. These achievements helped the Kona Electric outperform 15 competitor models and take home the win."

Once per year, Vincentric analyzes vehicles at the model level to determine the Vincentric Best Value in America™ awards and identify "Best in Class" models in each Vincentric market segment. In the model-level analysis, results are compiled using 9 different scenarios, based upon combinations of annual driving mileage (10,000, 15,000, and 20,000 miles) and driving experience (3 or fewer years, 4-6 years, and over 6 years).

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Also from this source

Hyundai Motor America Reports January 2024 Sales

Hyundai Motor America Reports January 2024 Sales

Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 47,543 units, a 9% decrease compared with January 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in...
The Progress Project by Hyundai Launches for a Third Year to Support Black-Owned Businesses in Michigan

The Progress Project by Hyundai Launches for a Third Year to Support Black-Owned Businesses in Michigan

As Black History Month begins, Hyundai Motor America is proud to announce the third consecutive year of the Progress Project, in which the company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.