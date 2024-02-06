Hyundai Kona Electric Named 2024 Vincentric Best Value™ in America

Awards employ advanced statistical analysis to determine total ownership cost

Factors include price, maintenance costs, depreciation and fuel efficiency

2024 Hyundai Venue also recognized for lowest total cost of ownership in its class

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's all-new 2024 Kona Electric has today been named the Vincentric Best Value in America™ winner in the Subcompact SUV segment. Vincentric Best Value awards are determined using a statistical analysis model that incorporates the current market price and total cost of ownership of all 2024 model year vehicles. As part of the awards determination process, Vincentric also identified the 2024 Hyundai Venue as having the lowest total cost of ownership in the Subcompact SUV class.

"The all-new Kona Electric is larger and more refined than its predecessor, incorporating advanced features like battery preconditioning, Digital Key 2 Touch and available Vehicle-to-Load bidirectional charging capability," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "As economic uncertainty continues to be a factor in today's marketplace, we recognize the importance of providing attainable vehicles that go beyond merely meeting customers' needs to deliver surprise-and-delight ownership experiences."

"The Hyundai Kona Electric had a strong performance in the 2024 Vincentric Best Value in America Awards," said David Wurster, president, Vincentric. "It finished with the lowest maintenance and operating costs in its class, as well as the lowest fuel cost of all Subcompact SUVs. These achievements helped the Kona Electric outperform 15 competitor models and take home the win."

Once per year, Vincentric analyzes vehicles at the model level to determine the Vincentric Best Value in America™ awards and identify "Best in Class" models in each Vincentric market segment. In the model-level analysis, results are compiled using 9 different scenarios, based upon combinations of annual driving mileage (10,000, 15,000, and 20,000 miles) and driving experience (3 or fewer years, 4-6 years, and over 6 years).

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

