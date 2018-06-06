Hyundai Kona Ignites the Music Scene with "Kamp Kona"

Tour Dates and Locations

June 9 , Meow Wolf ( Santa Fe, New Mexico ): Meow Wolf is a community-based artist collective that creates immersive art experiences combining lights, film, photos, sculptures and sound from 200-plus artists. Itchy-O, a 45-plus-piece marching band from Denver , will co-headline the event, with a full pyrotechnics show.

( ): Meow Wolf is a community-based artist collective that creates immersive art experiences combining lights, film, photos, sculptures and sound from 200-plus artists. Itchy-O, a 45-plus-piece marching band from , will co-headline the event, with a full pyrotechnics show. June 16 , Echoplex ( Echo Park , California ): Echoplex is known in Los Angeles for the underground music scene and alternative dance parties. The opening act will feature Fat Tony, an American rapper and media personality, and a special guest appearance by John Early , a Los Angeles comedian best known for his roles on 30 Rock .

( , ): Echoplex is known in for the underground music scene and alternative dance parties. The opening act will feature Fat Tony, an American rapper and media personality, and a special guest appearance by , a comedian best known for his roles on . June 23 , Convenience West ( Marfa, Texas ): Convenience West is an incredible barbecue-and-music venue combination—everything one would expect from a local Texas joint.

Each of the locations was selected for its local flair and commitment to art and culture. As with BuzzFeed's approach to content, each event will be built to share socially. The attractions, including interactive elements, such as a Ve-Lasso-Raptor (a life-size dinosaur that fans can learn to lasso with a rope), unique art installations by acclaimed alternative artists and groups such as Nico Salazar, Young and Sick and Natalie Melendez, complement the immersive musical performances. Several Konas will be on-site at each stop and serve as props to allow attendees to have those Instagram moments they love.

As a broadcast partner, iHeartMedia will amplify the event series with live on-air talent at each location, capturing content and sharing across the iHeartRadio Network.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with BuzzFeed to introduce a program that reaches a youthful, passionate and energetic audience—those who are experiencing life, not just watching it pass by," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "The Kona fits perfectly for this program as the millennial target has a strong sense of discovery, a love for music and a desire to engage in Instagram worthy adventures that allow them to live free and drive smart."

In addition to the concert events, BuzzFeed will feature custom branded content, including a Kamp Kona documentary, across BuzzFeed properties, including a Tasty story, Bring Me videos at each tour stop and an As/Is video on concert looks. Kona vehicles will be seamlessly integrated into the content highlighting some of its technology and fun-to-drive features.

"BuzzFeed was first to crack socially shareable content and create culture that drives human connection all over the internet, and now we're excited to bring those experiences to life with Hyundai at Kamp Kona, our first branded experiential music tour," said Ben Kaufman, Head of BuzzFeed Commerce. "In addition to Kamp Kona, BuzzFeed is thrilled to extend our strategic partnership with Hyundai to continue the success of the award winning Hyundai Young Entrepreneurs series."

BuzzFeed & Hyundai Young Entrepreneurs

The Hyundai and Buzzfeed partnership also extends the BuzzFeed & Hyundai Young Entrepreneurs series for five new episodes in 2018. The award-winning series, which first aired in 2017, profiles inspiring and motivating young entrepreneurs who believe anything is possible. The first episode features two women who are changing the way we look at ocean conservation and highlights their efforts to turn decmissioned oil rigs into reefs as they drive around in the Hyundai Kona. The episode was released in mid-May and already has more than three million video views.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

