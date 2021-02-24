Hyundai Lands Seven Vehicles on Car and Driver Editors' Choice List for 2021

"Having ambitious product goals has allowed us to deliver products that meet consumer needs. The seven Hyundai products featured by Car and Driver on their annual Editors' Choice list showcases our commitment to delivering outstanding vehicles," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

Eligibility for the Car and Driver Editors' Choice list includes only vehicles that the Car and Driver staff has driven. "This is the list of those we would recommend to our friends and family," said Sharon Silke Carty, editor-in-chief, Car and Driver. "The vehicles we think are reliable, safe, and fun to drive."

Car and Driver conducts rigorous instrumented testing on hundreds of vehicles each year. Those results are but one element considered for earning a spot on the Editors' Choice list. The other criteria used to choose the vehicles for the Editors' Choice list includes the rankings each vehicle earns within its market segment and editors' subjective evaluations of each vehicle's performance, value, and how well it fulfils its intended mission. Each vehicle Car and Driver tests is ultimately given a rank in its market segment versus its competitors. That rank can be found on each vehicle's 2021 make-model page under the heading "Where This Vehicle Ranks."

The full list of the 2021 Editors' Choice award winners is available now at CarandDriver.com.

