Hyundai Motor America Reports April 2024 Sales

Electric vehicle sales increase 31%

Best retail month ever for IONIQ 5; up 59%

Record April total and retail sales for IONIQ 6, Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV and Palisade

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total April sales of 68,603 units, a 3% decrease compared with April 2023. There were two fewer selling days in April 2024. Hyundai set total sales records in April for Elantra HEV (+3%), IONIQ 5 (+59%), IONIQ 6 (+41%), Tucson HEV (+44%), Santa Fe HEV (+12%) and Palisade (+31%). Hyundai's electrified (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle) sales grew 26% while battery electric sales grew 31%.

"Hyundai electrified sales continue to perform well and climbed 26% in year-over-year growth, led by the IONIQ 5 which was up 59%," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Sales of hybrids were up 29% led by Sonata Hybrid, Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV and Tucson HEV."

Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 68,603 70,812 -3 % 253,407 255,261 -0.7 %



April Product and Corporate Activities

Vehicles Apr-24 Apr-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 10,102 13,236 -24 % 36,962 45,709 -19 % Ioniq 5 3,702 2,323 +59 % 10,524 8,059 +31 % Ioniq 6 1,253 890 +41 % 4,899 1,112 +341 % Kona 8,273 6,831 +21 % 31,327 26,051 +20 % Nexo 13 16 -19 % 64 81 -21 % Palisade 9,142 6,959 +31 % 34,397 26,561 +30 % Santa Cruz 2,956 3,590 -18 % 11,373 12,897 -12 % Santa Fe 9,728 10,953 -11 % 35,822 39,479 -9 % Sonata 5,348 4,689 +14 % 18,512 19,179 -3 % Tucson 15,685 18,676 -16 % 61,194 64,846 -6 % Venue 2,401 2,648 -9 % 8,333 11,251 -26 %



Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

