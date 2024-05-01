Hyundai Motor America Reports April 2024 Sales

May 01, 2024, 09:00 ET
- Electric vehicle sales increase 31%
- Best retail month ever for IONIQ 5; up 59%
- Record April total and retail sales for IONIQ 6, Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV and Palisade
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total April sales of 68,603 units, a 3% decrease compared with April 2023. There were two fewer selling days in April 2024. Hyundai set total sales records in April for Elantra HEV (+3%), IONIQ 5 (+59%), IONIQ 6 (+41%), Tucson HEV (+44%), Santa Fe HEV (+12%) and Palisade (+31%). Hyundai's electrified (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle) sales grew 26% while battery electric sales grew 31%.
"Hyundai electrified sales continue to perform well and climbed 26% in year-over-year growth, led by the IONIQ 5 which was up 59%," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Sales of hybrids were up 29% led by Sonata Hybrid, Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV and Tucson HEV."
April Total Sales Summary
|
Apr-24
|
Apr-23
|
% Chg
|
2024 YTD
|
2023 YTD
|
% Chg
|
Hyundai
|
68,603
|
70,812
|
-3 %
|
253,407
|
255,261
|
-0.7 %
April Product and Corporate Activities
- 2024 Santa Fe and Kona Named a Wards Best Interiors & UX: The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2024 Hyundai Kona selected to the 2024 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award winners by WardsAuto. Hyundai is the only manufacturer with two vehicles on the list.
- Hyundai Dominates U.S. News & World Report's Best Hybrid and Electric Cars Awards: Hyundai vehicles recognized with a trio of 2024 Best Cars Hybrid and Electric Car Awards by U.S. News & World Report, the most awards of any brand.
- IONIQ 6 Named Best Value EV by Cars.com: The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 named Cars.com's Best Value New Car in the EV segment.
- Santa Fe and Kona Named to Autotrader's Best New Cars For 2024 List: The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2024 Kona SUVs named to Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2024 list.
- IONIQ 5 N to Compete at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: With a new generation of owners now getting behind the wheel of the IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai will spark even more excitement at the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on June 23, 2024.
- Hyundai Car Seat Safety Program: Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Hyundai Motor America, announced its partnership with the Children's Hospital of Michigan through the Children's Foundation in support of the hospital's Injury Prevention Program, specifically child passenger safety initiatives.
Model Total Sales
|
Vehicles
|
Apr-24
|
Apr-23
|
% Chg
|
2024 YTD
|
2023 YTD
|
% Chg
|
Elantra
|
10,102
|
13,236
|
-24 %
|
36,962
|
45,709
|
-19 %
|
Ioniq 5
|
3,702
|
2,323
|
+59 %
|
10,524
|
8,059
|
+31 %
|
Ioniq 6
|
1,253
|
890
|
+41 %
|
4,899
|
1,112
|
+341 %
|
Kona
|
8,273
|
6,831
|
+21 %
|
31,327
|
26,051
|
+20 %
|
Nexo
|
13
|
16
|
-19 %
|
64
|
81
|
-21 %
|
Palisade
|
9,142
|
6,959
|
+31 %
|
34,397
|
26,561
|
+30 %
|
Santa Cruz
|
2,956
|
3,590
|
-18 %
|
11,373
|
12,897
|
-12 %
|
Santa Fe
|
9,728
|
10,953
|
-11 %
|
35,822
|
39,479
|
-9 %
|
Sonata
|
5,348
|
4,689
|
+14 %
|
18,512
|
19,179
|
-3 %
|
Tucson
|
15,685
|
18,676
|
-16 %
|
61,194
|
64,846
|
-6 %
|
Venue
|
2,401
|
2,648
|
-9 %
|
8,333
|
11,251
|
-26 %
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
Share this article