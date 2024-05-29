Hyundai Leads U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Cars for Teens Awards

U.S. News & World Report honors Hyundai with the highest number of awards of any automaker

Multiple hybrid models recognized across both new- and used-car categories

Hyundai SUVs and sedans net seven total awards

Hyundai's third year in a row as U.S. News' most-honored automaker for teens

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Hyundai is being honored with the most category wins in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Cars for Teens awards. Four new Hyundai models are named, in addition to three previous-model-year Hyundai nameplates in used-car categories. This recognition highlights Hyundai's ongoing commitment to providing safe, attainable and feature-rich options for young drivers.

The 2024 Best New Cars for Teens

The 2024 Best Used Cars for Teens

Every Hyundai model recognized by the Best New Cars for Teens awards is equipped with state-of-the-art advanced safety features, including forward collision and lane-departure warnings, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist. Additionally, select models offer teen driver controls and a smartphone app that allow parents to monitor their children's driving behavior, ensuring a safer driving experience for young motorists.

To be named one of U.S. News & World Report's Best New Cars for Teens, a vehicle must possess the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features and top critics' recommendations in its segment. To be named a Best Used Car for Teens, a vehicle must be from the 2019 through 2021 model years and deliver the best combination of dependability and safety ratings, low ownership costs, positive reviews from critics when the vehicles were new, and available tech that can prevent or lessen the severity of crashes.

"Hyundai's dominating performance in our Best Cars for Teens awards once again demonstrates that it's a brand that cares deeply about building great cars and SUVs for everyone in the family," said John Vincent, senior editor, U.S. News & World Report. "Hyundai's vehicles are not only at the pinnacle of safety, but they also provide a low cost of driving as they age, so teen drivers can afford to spend time behind the wheel. While safety technology, crash test scores and warranty coverage might not be the sexiest vehicle features, they're critically important for any vehicle you want your teen to drive. With these seven awards, Hyundai shows that they're not only building great cars for today, but also for the moment when you hand the keys over to your kids."

"Leading U.S. News' Best Cars for Teens awards reinforces Hyundai's dedication to producing dependable, safe, and innovative vehicles," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Whether shopping for a new or used vehicle, as families consider the best options for their teen drivers, Hyundai remains the top choice, offering peace of mind and exceptional safety."

In March, Hyundai's IONIQ 5 and Tucson SUVs were named to U.S. News & World Report's "Best Cars for Families" list.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has been publishing rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Annually, U.S. News also unveils the Best Cars Awards, recognizing Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money, and Best Cars for Families. Supporting car shoppers throughout their entire car buying journey, U.S. News Best Cars offers advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale, aiding over 61 million car shoppers in 2023.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America