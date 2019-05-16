Hyundai Maintains Title of Top Non-Luxury CPO Program for 2019 by Autotrader

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai was again named the best non-luxury certified pre-owned (CPO) program by Autotrader, the second consecutive year, and third time in the last four years that it earned the top spot. The recognition acknowledges Hyundai as having the longest manufacturer warranty coverage in the business, among numerous other benefits.

According to Autotrader Executive Editor Brian Moody, "Hyundai's certified pre-owned program is a significant value and perfect for budget-minded shoppers looking for a no-hassle, affordable car – and that's exactly why it's our top non-luxury program again. The length of the powertrain warranty, plus the remainder of the limited bumper-to-bumper new car warranty, plus the 10-year roadside assistance are hard to beat. In fact, if you want a better overall certified program, you'll need to move up to a luxury brand."

For 2019, the 10 best non-luxury and luxury CPO programs were identified based on a series of factors, including powertrain warranty length (with a minimum of six years or 100,000 miles of coverage from the original sale date), available inventory, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage, deductible amount and transferability to future vehicle owners.

"At Hyundai we offer a better certified pre-owned program that supports owners by providing the most value," said Wayne Szabo, senior manager, Certified Pre-Owned, Hyundai Motor America. "This begins with a rigorous 173-point inspection to guarantee excellent vehicle quality, a complete CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ and an industry-leading suite of roadside assistance, rental car and travel interruption reimbursement benefits to earn customer satisfaction."

To learn more about the 10 best non-luxury pre-owned programs from Autotrader's expert editors, including full coverage and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-best-non-luxury-certified-pre-owned-programs-2019-281474979924303.

Hyundai's CPO program includes:

A 10-Year/100,000-mile CPO powertrain limited warranty plus the remainder of the 5-Year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty from original in-service date and zero (0) miles

Comprehensive 173-point quality assurance inspection

10-Year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance from original in-service date and zero (0) miles

Rental car and travel interruption reimbursement

No-charge, 3-month "All Access" trial of SiriusXM® satellite radio

Complimentary CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™

For more information and full warranty coverage details on Hyundai's CPO program visit: www.HyundaiCertified.com .

