Hyundai Meets Tougher Safety Criteria in 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards

Hyundai Motor Group leads industry with 16 IIHS TSP/TSP + awards

Hyundai receives seven IIHS TSP/TSP+ awards

Hyundai ties for second place in industry ranking

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has met the tougher safety criteria instituted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for its 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards with seven Hyundai vehicles awarded to date. Hyundai's seven TSP/TSP+ awards are tied for second most of any brand. Of the Hyundai products awarded thus far for 2024, five include eco-friendly powertrain options. Parent company, Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Genesis and Kia), leads the industry with the most awards overall - six TOP SAFETY PICK+ and 10 TOP SAFETY PICK awards for a total of 16.

Hyundai products receiving 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings include:

2024 IONIQ 6 TOP SAFETY PICK+

2024 Kona TOP SAFETY PICK+

2024 Elantra TOP SAFETY PICK

2024 Tucson TOP SAFETY PICK

2024 Palisade TOP SAFETY PICK

2024 Santa Cruz TOP SAFETY PICK

2024 IONIQ 5 TOP SAFETY PICK

"As we continue our journey of safety leadership, accolades such as IIHS' TSP/TSP+ designations help to reinforce our engineering prowess and safety expertise," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Just two years ago, IIHS announced more strict testing criteria to further protect back seat passengers and improve pedestrian crash avoidance systems. Hyundai stepped-up to the challenge by instituting several testing improvements including enhanced side structure, advanced seat belts for rear seat occupants and SmartSense safety features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (with pedestrian detection), Lane Departure and Driver Assist Warnings as standard across the Hyundai product lineup. As consumers miles traveled continues to increase, it is imperative we continue to provide customers with safe vehicles that address real-world testing scenarios."

"We followed the tougher requirements we introduced last year with another major update to the award criteria in 2024," said IIHS President David Harkey. "This year's winners are true standouts, offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle occupant and other vulnerable road users."

To qualify for an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK, vehicles must earn a good rating in the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. While the higher of the Institute's two awards, TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the small overlap front, updated side tests and no less than an acceptable rating for the updated moderate front crash test. Both, TSP/TSP+ awards must also earn an acceptable or good rating for pedestrian front crash prevention and come with acceptable or good rated headlights equipped on all trim levels. For more information on the changes to the award criteria, visit IIHS.org.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

