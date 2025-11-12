Hyundai Most Awarded Automaker at Fall Fest By Midwest Automotive Media Association

"Both the IONIQ 9 and Palisade attract audiences seeking versatility and added space for their commuting pleasure," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Each three-row SUV offers the latest safety technology, infotainment features and SUV capability that fits their lifestyle preference with either an ICE, Hybrid or EV powertrain configuration."

Approximately 25 new vehicle models were assessed during the Fall Fest program. The MAMA award acknowledges exceptional vehicles across seven key categories, as determined by the votes of over 30 attending automotive journalists.

The next round of voting will select one vehicle per category from both the Spring Rally and Fall Fest, with winners to be announced on December 4 at the MAMA Holiday Party. These vehicles will then compete for MAMA's 'Favorite Vehicle of 2025' award, which will be revealed during the Chicago Auto Show in February 2026.

"After winning MAMA's Favorite Vehicle of the Year last year with the IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai continues to be a favorite among our members," said Jim O'Brill, president, MAMA. "For many members, this was their first time behind the wheel of the all-new 2026 Palisade, and it continues to set a benchmark for family-focused SUVs in a way that feels genuinely considerate of the driver and passengers alike. Hyundai has demonstrated that practicality and sophistication need not exist on opposite ends of the spectrum, and the Palisade stands as clear proof of that achievement."

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) comprises about 300 automotive journalists and industry professionals from approximately 25 states and the District of Columbia. Though based in the Chicago area, MAMA welcomes members from all over. The organization's purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, current issues, and new products in the auto industry.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision.

