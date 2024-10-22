Hyundai Most Awarded Automaker in Cars.com's 2025 Top Pick EV Awards

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named 2025 Top Pick EV

Hyundai IONIQ EVs lead industry with three Top Pick awards

Top Pick awards recognize best EVs in range, innovation and value

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ electric vehicles have each been awarded 2025 Top Picks by Cars.com as part of their updated EV Buying Guide (include link). The 2025 IONIQ 6 was named the Top Pick, Electric Car and Top Pick, Value EV while, the 2025 IONIQ 5 was named Top Pick, 2-Row Electric SUV. Cars.com's Top Pick EV awards showcase the best EVs in five categories: 2 and 3-Row Electric, Electric Car, Value EV and Luxury EV. Vehicles named Top Picks surpass all 2025 EVs tested by Cars.com's editorial team of expert car reviewers. The IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 continue to outpace rivals with their fast-charging capabilities, vast interior space, eye-catching design and advanced technology.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on July 15, 2024.

"We continue to push the envelope with our EV technology, vehicle designs and commitments in providing customers with the content they desire in an electric vehicle like, best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes and driving rages of 361 miles in the IONIQ 6," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Being the most awarded automaker in the Top Pick EV awards by Cars.com further attests to our Hyundai exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform's (E-GMP) success and the company's commitment to electrification."

"Hyundai earned more placements in our Top Pick EV Awards than any other automaker," said Brian Normile, Cars.com's road test editor. "The IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are both great choices for those seeking to purchase an electric vehicle, thanks to their stellar affordability and range."

In addition to our investments in EV production, Hyundai has also rolled out and implemented other programs to help accommodate the EV transition. Hyundai joined six of the world's leading automakers on a joint venture to develop a new, high-powered charging network to make zero-emission driving even more attractive for millions of customers – now known as IONNA. Furthermore, we have adopted the North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States and Canada. In the United States, all-new or refreshed Hyundai EVs will come exclusively with a NACS port, beginning in Q4 2024. Hyundai EVs with NACS ports will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, doubling the size of the DC fast charging network available to Hyundai EV customers. And for customers still evaluating how a Hyundai EV can fit into their lifestyle, Hyundai has introduced Evolve+, Hyundai's electric vehicle subscription service that provides flexibility and affordability to consumers that want to drive Hyundai's newest electric vehicles without committing to a purchase or lease. Hyundai also offers Hyundai Home Marketplace, a one-stop shop for Hyundai EV customers' home electrification needs. Customers can arrange for the delivery and installation of their complimentary home EV charger, as well as purchase solar panels and home energy storage systems.

All models that are new or fully redesigned for the 2025 model year and previously awarded are eligible for Cars.com's Top Pick awards. Award criteria includes quality, innovation, and value.

About Cars.com

Cars.com is the No. 1 most-recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. Cars.com is the flagship offering from Cars Commerce, an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America