Hyundai Most Awarded Automaker on the 2026 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars List by U.S. News and World Report

Hyundai earned three Best Hybrid and Electric Cars awards

Hyundai secured third consecutive titles in Best Compact Electric SUV and Best Compact Hybrid SUV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai topped the U.S. News and World Report 2026 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars List, with three models recognized. The Tucson Hybrid (Best Compact Hybrid SUV) and IONIQ 5 (Best Compact Electric SUV) each earned their third consecutive titles, while the IONIQ 9 secured top honors in the Midsize Electric category. These awards highlight exceptional vehicles chosen for their mix of quality, efficiency and value.

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is photographed in California City, Calif., on Sept. 4, 2024. The 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in California City, Calif., on July 22, 2025.

"As fuel prices continue to rise, Americans are seeking vehicles that are efficient and provide value," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "U.S. News and World Report's Best Cars for Hybrids and Electric Vehicles list aids consumers by highlighting vehicles that are leaders in sustainability, sophistication and value with 14 vehicle classes. We are pleased to have the most vehicles recognized in this award list and we remain committed to offering a balanced lineup of vehicles to meet the needs of today's consumers."

Hyundai's hybrid-electric total sales jumped 50 percent in March and 61 percent for Q1, highlighting consumer's interest in electrified propulsion systems. The Tucson is Hyundai's best‑selling model and its hybrid powertrain provides a balanced combination of fun-to-drive performance and excellent fuel economy. The Tucson hybrid and plug-in models now offer driver-adjustable levels of regenerative braking for improved control and comfort.

The Hyundai Tucson hybrid powertrain's 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine produces an estimated 178 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, with an estimated 231 total hybrid system horsepower. This hybrid system also produces a total estimated 258 lb.-ft. of torque thanks to a powerful 47.7-kW electric motor (formerly 44.2 kW) and a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Tucson hybrid delivers its abundant power through a specially tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smooth, quiet, and efficient performance.

The IONIQ 5 offers electric propulsion for those seeking a zero tailpipe-emissions family vehicle. The IONIQ 5 impresses with its comfortable driving experience, high-quality interior, excellent efficiencyi, and ultra-fast 800-volt/350kW chargingii capabilities. Its strong range and full complement of advanced safety features make it a smart option for electric SUV buyers.

The IONIQ 9 all-electric, three-row SUV includes an expansive interior that fuses innovative design and cutting-edge technology while providing space for seven passengers. The all-electric SUV has a long-range battery for up to 335 miles of EPA-estimated driving range. The IONIQ 9 is assembled at the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant in Georgia, alongside the IONIQ 5iii.

"Customers feel stretched every time they fill up at the pump, and there are more electric and hybrid options than ever. The 2026 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars awards are designed to help consumers make informed choices and save money with vehicles they'll like," said Tony Markovich, U.S. News senior editor, Autos.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings and reviews of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering industry-leading advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale, as well as its U.S. News Best Price Program.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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i EPA-estimated 303 mile driving range for 2024 IONIQ 5 SE/SEL/Limited RWD; 260 mile driving range for IONIQ 5 SE/SEL/Limited AWD; and 220 mile driving range for IONIQ 5 SE RWD (Standard Range). All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

ii Approximately 20 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger using the CCS adapter included with the 2026 IONIQ 5. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

iii The 2026 IONIQ 9 is assembled in Georgia from domestic and foreign-sourced parts.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America