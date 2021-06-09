Hyundai Most Prominent Manufacturer in Good Housekeeping's Best New Family Cars for 2021

"Having such a strong Hyundai product presence in this year's Good Housekeeping Institute's joint product assessment with Car and Driver is an honor we accept proudly," said Ricky Lao, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are grateful for the recognition as it reinforces our commitment to provide appealing, desirable and practical products that meet consumer preferences."

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

