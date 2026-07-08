Hyundai Motor America and Chamberlain Group Bring myQ® Connected Garage Technology to Hyundai Vehicles

With Hyundai myQ Connected Garage, drivers gain a new level of convenience and peace of mind. Hyundai owners can verify if their garage door has been left open and close it remotely. Whether drivers are in their driveway or hundreds of miles away, drivers can monitor and manage their garage door access through the vehicle's touchscreen display for added awareness and convenience. Key features include:

Custom Geofencing: Conveniently automatically open or close a garage door based on a paired vehicle's proximity, ensuring seamless arrival and departure. Drivers can also close a garage even when the vehicle's backup camera takes over their screen.

Conveniently automatically open or close a garage door based on a paired vehicle's proximity, ensuring seamless arrival and departure. Drivers can also close a garage even when the vehicle's backup camera takes over their screen. Personalized Driving Experience: Tailor a garage door's operational settings to best fit the driver's lifestyle while on the move. This includes choosing a preferred distance for either automatic or prompted open and close, in addition to a valet mode which disables the service to protect the vehicle owner's home and privacy.

Tailor a garage door's operational settings to best fit the driver's lifestyle while on the move. This includes choosing a preferred distance for either automatic or prompted open and close, in addition to a valet mode which disables the service to protect the vehicle owner's home and privacy. Multiple Garage Doors, Multiple Locations: Drivers can monitor and control one or more compatible garage doors linked to their myQ account from their Hyundai's touchscreen display.

Drivers can monitor and control one or more compatible garage doors linked to their myQ account from their Hyundai's touchscreen display. Close Door Reminder: If the auto close feature is interrupted, drivers receive a 'close door reminder' on the vehicle's touchscreen within their chosen timeframe.

"This new integration with myQ's Connected Garage reflects our focus on delivering intuitive, reliable technology that supports customers throughout their ownership journey," said Manish Mehrotra, Chief Information Officer at Hyundai Motor North America. "By integrating award-winning connected features into our vehicles, we're creating a more seamless, convenient experience customers can depend on every day."

"Hyundai myQ Connected Garage seamlessly integrates simple and secure smart access technology into drivers' daily routines," said Kiel Fitzgerald, Vice President, Sales Strategy & Operations at Chamberlain Group. "Our partnership helps more drivers stay easily connected to their home's security—providing convenience, confidence, and peace of mind from the road."

Hyundai myQ Connected Garage works with today's leading smart garage door openers, including LiftMaster, Chamberlain, and Craftsman. Most other brands of garage door openers can be easily upgraded to a compatible smart garage with a myQ Smart Garage Control device. This compact add-on is a cloud-based solution that does not require any hardware installation within the vehicle or manual programming. With a myQ account, a driver's garage doors will automatically be connected to a compatible Hyundai vehicle when myQ is linked to their Hyundai Bluelink account.

The Hyundai Connected Garage feature is offered for a three-month complimentary trial, giving drivers the opportunity to experience added convenience and seamless control of their garage directly from their touchscreen. The service is available in select 2024-2026 Hyundai models, depending on model and trim. To see if your vehicle is compatible and to learn more, owners can check compatibility in the MyHyundai with Bluelink mobile app.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group (CG) is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Powered by our myQ technology, we make access simple and secure for millions of homeowners, businesses, and communities worldwide. Our flagship brands, LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® , are found in 50+ million homes, and 15 million people rely on the myQ® app daily.

Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

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About Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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Disclaimer

Hyundai Bluelink+ and myQ accounts are required to activate the myQ-enabled garage door opener. This feature depends on various other factors including LTE network coverage to transmit data. Coverage is not available everywhere. Geofence and auto actions depend on GPS/location services, vehicle and mobile connectivity, and environmental conditions, and may not function in all situations. Certain services may collect location information and data usage applies. Bluelink terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America