Hyundai Motor America and Lopez Negrete Communications Bridge Generations and Cultures in New Palisade SUV Campaign

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America with Lopez Negrete Communications will introduce the 2024 top-of-the-line midsize SUV, Palisade, to Latino consumers with "¿Viste?" (Did You See It?) an innovative new campaign aimed at savvy Latinos. With its perfect blend of utility, value and luxury, the Palisade promises to transform the way Hispanic families travel. The campaign will consist of both linear and digital assets in Spanish and English. Components of the campaign will be live at the end of September. 

"Among Hispanics, familism is a core cultural value that runs deep through generations. Our new Palisade campaign intends to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the Hispanic community by embedding these values and traditions in the creative messaging," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "The bilingual campaign authentically captures the essence of this dynamic through the lens of three family members seeking approval from each other while connecting Hispanic consumers with our flagship SUV as the ideal family vehicle."

"¿Viste?" aims to connect Latinos to the vehicle by speaking directly to a universal culturally sensitive dynamic, with a focus on three generations of family members seeking approval from each other as they navigate life. From the child seeking validation from his father to the father trying to make his own father proud of his new vehicle purchase, the campaign resonates with the audience on a personal level. 

"As Latino consumers strive for generational improvement, they seek to provide their children with a better life than they themselves had," says Alex López Negrete, CEO and president of the agency. "This often entails prioritizing security and assurance, and with the Hyundai Palisade, these qualities are readily available. As Hyundai's Hispanic Agency of Record, we are proud to represent a brand that strives to be an authentic voice for the Latino consumer. One that draws on real-life experiences and cultural nuances that resonate with meaning and purpose," he added.

"Life has plenty of twists and turns, but one thing is certain," stated Fernando Osuna, chief creative officer, Lopez Negrete Communications. "From the moment we are born, we strive to impress our parents. With our latest Palisade production, we show that Hyundai thought of everything to give drivers assurance that they are making a good decision that will please their toughest critics."

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and the latest in safety features, families can feel confident and protected on the road in the new Palisade. In addition to its safety features, the SUV offers a spacious and comfortable interior, making it an ideal vehicle for families looking to enhance their driving experience.

The production was filmed in Los Angeles, California and brought to life under the creative direction of Fernando Osuna and Alex Garcia. Campaign assets consist of a :30 and :15 TV commercial in English and Spanish, plus digital and social assets.

About Lopez Negrete Communications
Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich 38-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, Walmart, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, Sam's Club, Mattress Firm, Phillips 66 Company, and Motiva Enterprises LLC. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 100 professionals who are dedicated to delivering the promise of Maximum Return On Cultural Intelligence™ and is a founding agency member of both the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

