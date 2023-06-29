Hyundai Motor America CMO Angela Zepeda Named One of the World's Most Influential CMOs by Forbes

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

29 Jun, 2023, 18:08 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Hyundai Motor America, was selected to Forbes' prestigious annual list of the World's Most Influential CMOs. Zepeda was one of 50 CMOs, and the only mass automobile brand CMO, to be recognized for her talent in shaping business, culture and society. This is the second time that Zepeda has been distinguished as one of Forbes' World's Most Influential CMOs. She was first selected in 2021.

The honor comes just three weeks after her recognition at the Choose Creativity Awards, where she was presented with the Intuitive Leadership Award. In April, Zepeda was also recognized as on Forbes' Entrepreneurial 50 CMO list.

"Being selected as one of the most influential CMOs' in the world is a tremendous recognition of Angela's passion for marketing our current products and future mobility solutions," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Angela's commitment to creativity and innovation, and her desire to lead Hyundai Motor America to new heights is inspiring to all of us who are lucky enough to work beside her."

Since assuming the CMO position in 2019, Zepeda and her Hyundai marketing team have helped transform the brand and build deeper connections with consumers.

Forbes' annual CMO ranking is based on 30 digital and social channels analyzed by primary research partner Sprinklr, along with additional data and analysis from LinkedIn.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Also from this source

Hyundai Motor North America Appoints Jim Park as Head of Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business Development

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named Favorite Plug-In Vehicle by Midwest Automotive Media Association

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.