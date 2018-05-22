Hyundai Motor America Hosts Inaugural Communitywide Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

The longtime annual event has previously been a companywide internal employee celebration. This year's special effort invites community leaders, elected officials and business partners to convene around the theme "Unite Our Vision by Working Together." To this end, in addition to its AAPI celebration, Hyundai announces a donation of $100,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief assistance for people impacted by the Kilauea volcanic eruption in Hawaii.

"Hyundai is proud to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in this way," says Kenny Lee, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We're very excited to have the opportunity to bring valued partners and the community together to experience Hyundai and to celebrate this rich culture in our home office, and to lend support for relief efforts to Hawaii."

The Hyundai diversity team and the Asian Cultures employee resource group will host this event, which will include a red carpet arrival, "A Taste of Asia" food/hors d'oeuvres, guest speakers, a special check presentation, entertainment, and parting gifts.

Anh Do of the Los Angeles Times will serve as the evening's program moderator. The event will include a conversation on current issues impacting the AAPI community, with David S. Kim, Hyundai's VP of Government Affairs, Dr. Linda Trinh Vo, Professor of Asian American Studies at UC Irvine, and Bill Imada, IW Group. The keynote speaker address will be delivered by one of the region's most popular and successful entrepreneurs, Wing Lam of Wahoo's Fish Tacos.

The evening concludes with a special dance performance by the Hansori Korean Cultural Awareness Group of UC Irvine and musical performances by violinist Paul Dateh and singer Giana Nguyen. Renowned international artist Aviva Stanoff will create a painting live at the event for all to enjoy.

