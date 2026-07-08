Hyundai Motor America Launches 2026 Summer Sales Event, Delivering Affordability Across its Award-Winning Lineup

"At Hyundai, we believe affordability is about more than just the price on the window, it's about delivering real value every day," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our Summer Sales Event brings together compelling offers across our lineup with vehicles that are thoughtfully engineered for efficiency, reliability, and long-term ownership value. We're proud to give customers more ways to get into a Hyundai, and more reasons to stay with us as their needs evolve."

The Summer Sales Event underscores Hyundai's core belief that affordability should never require compromise. From award winning sedans and versatile SUVs to hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles, Hyundai offers a robust lineup designed to meet a wide range of budgets and lifestyles, while maintaining the design, safety, and technology customers expect from the brand.

Strong Offers Across Hyundai's Most Popular Models

Customers taking advantage of the Getaway Summer Sales Event will find a variety of competitive financing and incentive offers across key nameplates, helping make Hyundai vehicles more attainable than ever.

Featured Offers Include:

Competitive APR financing options, including 0% APR availability on select models for well qualified buyers

for well qualified buyers Retail bonus cash available on select vehicles such as Elantra

Flexible terms designed to meet a range of customer needs

Reinforcing Hyundai's Customer-First Commitment

Hyundai is accelerating its commitment to putting customers first, delivering bold, innovative mobility solutions backed by a compelling mix of financing and lease opportunities on select models. From 0% APR availability for well-qualified buyers to attractive lease incentives and added retail cash on eligible vehicles, Hyundai is making it more attractive than ever to get behind the wheel with confidence.

Driven by a disciplined, market-aligned approach, these targeted programs reflect Hyundai's focus on delivering real value, helping keep smart, high-quality vehicles within reach for more American families while reinforcing the brand's core pillars of quality, safety, technology and design.

For more information and specific offers, visit www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/offers

Fresh and Compelling Marketing

Hyundai is supporting the Getaway Summer Sales Event with a high-impact, cross-tier marketing campaigns built around the creative theme "Deals So Right, It Almost Feels Wrong." (Summer Camp and New Look) Designed to keep Hyundai front and center throughout the peak summer selling season, the campaign extends the brand's "Next Starts Now" FIFA Men's World Cup 2026™ platform across some of the summer's biggest sports and cultural moments.

Enhanced national and local media investments, supported by trusted third-party partners, will help amplify Hyundai's competitive offers, increase brand visibility, and drive shoppers to dealerships nationwide.

Affordability Built Into Every Step

Hyundai's approach to affordability begins long before a vehicle reaches the showroom. From design and engineering to manufacturing and delivery, the company continuously looks for opportunities to deliver cost efficiencies while supporting its commitment to quality and safety.

Strategic investments in U.S. manufacturing, supply chain flexibility and production capacity in Alabama and Georgia help Hyundai manage costs while maintaining its commitment to quality, safety and customer value.

Today, Hyundai offers one of the most accessible portfolios in the industry:

18 models with starting MSRPs under $50,000

with starting MSRPs under $50,000 Eight models, including Venue, Elantra, Sonata, Kona, and Tucson, with starting MSRPs under $30,000

including Venue, Elantra, Sonata, Kona, and Tucson, with starting MSRPs under $30,000 The Hyundai Venue, recognized as one of the most affordable new vehicles available

This breadth allows customers to enter the Hyundai brand at an accessible price point and remain within the family as their needs change over time.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America